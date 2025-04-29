Gorham Runnin With Wings at Tracey Austin Ivy Memorial Barrel Race
A little over a year ago, Texas cowgirl, Tracey Austin Ivy passed away following a battle with cancer. Her friends and community rallied around her, with a benefit auction and barrel race to help raise money for Ivy and her family. Her memory lives on and this year, the first Tracey Austin Ivy Memorial Barrel Race was held at Circle T Arena in Hamilton, Texas.
The silent auction continued in 2025, as well, with incredible donations. According to a Facebook post by one of the moderators of the event, the group was able to donate $5,660 to Texas Cowboys Against Cancer. The Ponder-based non-profit aims to support the under-insured and uninsured members of the western community facing cancer diagnoses. This year, the auction featured items like stallion fees, gift certificates, and Tim O'Connell's chaps from the 2023 National Finals Rodeo.
The one-round race paid incredibly well, with top earners London Gorham and Wyatt Paul taking home $6,668 and $5,983, respectively. Brittany Tonozzi and Kim Squires both earned over $3,000. With $10,000 added to the Open 5D, there were also futurity, derby, and high stakes divisions. The event ran with multiple sections of open competition split over two days, April 18-19.
Taking the top spot in the Open 1D, Youth 1D, and High Stakes 1D was London Gorham aboard her standout JL Dash Ta Heaven gelding, Runnin With Wings. Running the fastest time of the event with a 14.978, the duo clocked the only 14-second-run of the two days. Gorham also earned an Open 1D check on Tiny Bit Of Pressure.
Right behind her in second-place was Wyatt Paul on aged-event champion, Tres Cups of Sugar with a 15.045. World Champion Brittany Tonozzi and CouldaWoodaShoulda finished third with a 15.057.
It was a tough race, with the top 15 in the 1D including Sabra O'Quinn, Dale Long, Molli Montgomery, and Sophie Palmore, just to name a few. The youth phenom, Dusky Lynn Hall, earned Open 1D checks aboard three different horses, KD Baby Driver, Copper, and JH Firewater Honor.
Gorham, Paul, Tonozzi, and O'Quinn all double-dipped in the High Stakes 1D. Gorham and Hall dominated the Youth 1D, taking all five checks in the 1D between the pair. Montgomery won the 1D Futurity on Tres The Fire. Maggie Wright and BTR Moon Flash earned the 2D win. Paul earned another great check for the 1D Derby win. Addison Steele and KI Smashed After Six took home the 2D title.