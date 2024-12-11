Gritty Steiner Rocks the House to Earn First Round Win of the 2024 NFR
What a night in the bareback riding we saw in round six of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The World Standings in this event were incredibly tight all season long and this race is going to run hot through all ten rounds of the NFR. Currently, we have several key players in a dead heat and that top spot is bouncing back and forth like a pinball.
In round two, we saw Rocker Steiner come down hard off of his bronc, before the whistle. He took a shot to the back of the head from a piece of metal on the flank strap, knocking him out, and the less than graceful jerk down took a toll on the wrist and thumb of his riding hand.
You would not know it to watch his riding over the past four rounds. When Steiner is up against the wall, he just gets grittier and that is what we have seen him do this week. He came in with the lead in the World Standings. With over $86,000 for the win in the average out of play for him, he has been going for the round win every night. That fits his passionate style well and tonight, we saw him earn his first round win of the 2024 NFR.
Aboard Tator Tot of Korkow Rodeos, he scored 89 points to take the victory. As Tim O'Connell said, it was "classic Rocker Steiner" and I think we can expect to see him keep trying to take round wins every night.
Bradlee Miller may be an NFR rookie, but he certainly has not ridden like it this week. He took the second place spot tonight and has earned checks in five of the six rounds so far.
Another player in that World Championship race is last year's winner, Keenan Hayes. He tied for third tonight, earning another crucial check and holding onto his spot on top of the average race.
Although a low score tonight hurt him in the average, it is early in the week and that could very well change again. Dean Thompson is another one that started out a dark horse for the World Championship race and has had a stellar NFR so far. He is still holding down third in the average.
Another NFR rookie, Weston Timberman is the Rookie of the Year in the bareback riding, but has ridden like a seasoned veteran. He notched another check in the round tonight and holds down fifth in the average race.
Less than thirteen points currently separate the top eight positions in the average and that will be critical to this race, with the massive checks that will come from that at the end of ten rounds.
Round 6 Results
1. Rocker Steiner / Tator Tot / Korkow Rodeos / 87.5 / $33,687.18
2. Bradlee Miller / Sippin Firewater / Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co / 87.5 / $26,623.74
3/4. Keenan Hayes / Exactly Midnight / Pete Carr Pro Rodeo / 87 / $17,115.26
3/4. R.C. Landingham / Buster / Bridwell Pro Rodeos / 87 / $17,115.26
5. Leighton Berry / Renovo Shady Nights / Pickett Pro Rodeo Co. / 86.5 / $8,693.47
6. Weston Timberman / Good Girl / Diamond G Rodeo / 86 $5,433.42
7. Cole Reiner / MLW’s Irish Eyes / Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics / 85
8. Cole Franks / Café Risque / Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company / 84.5
9/10. Jacob Lees / Land of Fancy / Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics / 84
9/10. Richmond Champion / I Fly Plane / Korkow Rodeos / 84
11. Cooper Cooke / Super Soaker / Silver Creek Pro Rodeo / 82.5
12. Jess Pope / All Eyes On A&K / Powder River Rodeo / 81.5
13/14. Garrett Shadbolt / Lunatic Heaven / Brookman Rodeo / 79.5
13/14. Dean Thompson / Yipee Kibitz / Calgary Stampede / 79.5
15. Taylor Broussard / Drunk Bunny / J Bar J / 78.5
Average (After Round 6)
1. Keenan Hayes / 513
2. Cole Franks / 511.5
3. Dean Thompson / 509
4. Jess Pope / 508.5
5. Weston Timberman / 507.5
6. Cole Reiner / 503.5
7. Leighton Berry / 502
8/9. Cooper Cooke / 500.5
10. Jacob Lees / 499
11. R.C. Landingham / 498
12. Richmond Champion / 497
13. Taylor Broussard / 492
14. Garrett Shadbolt / 486.5
———
15. Rocker Steiner / 432 on 5