Legendary Rodeo Announcer Steps Away From the Mic at His Final FWSSR

When we think of rodeo icons, there are several individuals who come to mind. For fans and athletes alike, rodeo has been synonymous with one voice for decades: legendary announcer, Bob Tallman.

Tallman brought storytelling to life in the world of rodeo announcing. Gone were the days of simply stating a competitor's name and hometown. Tallman paints a picture with words, drawing the audience into the arena. He elevated the sport in a way no one had heard or felt before.

The Reign

From his signature sound to his quick wit, Tallman has kept everyone on their toes throughout his career. You never know what he will say next, and Tallman has entertained across the generations with his remarks.

On the final night of the 2026 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR), a touching tribute was made to Tallman, showcasing his incredible history with the equally iconic rodeo. Tallman is not fully retiring, but has chosen to step away from the microphone in Fort Worth, as he passes the torch to the next generation of rodeo announcers.

2026 marks the end of an era, as Tallman had announced the FWSSR for 50 years.

The Origin Story

Robert Matthew Tallman was born in Orovada, Nev., on October 25, 1947. His parents immigrated to the United States from Switzerland. When Tallman's family moved to Winnemucca, he tried his hand at a few sports, but rodeo held his heart.

While rodeoing and attending California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, he met his future bride, Kristen. In 1969, while competing at a rodeo, he told the stock contractor that the announcer was "pitiful."

For those who know Tallman, you can likely imagine this interaction.

The stock contractor told Tallman to do it himself when he finished roping, so Tallman did. After receiving $100 for his first gig, Tallman quickly saw that announcing rodeos was a more financially stable career than competing in them.

That chance interaction, sparked by Tallman's bold and feisty nature, set him on a new path in life — one he has approached with the same fire and quick words for 57 years.

Tallman went on to announce the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) more times than anyone else in history and earned countless PRCA Announcer of the Year honors. He was inducted into the PRORODEO Hall of Fame in 2004, and has also been inducted into the National Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, and many more. In 2020, he was selected for the PRORODEO Hall of Fame Legend of ProRodeo Award.

The FWSSR is now in the hands of the next generation of rodeo announcers, and we tip our hats to Bob Tallman's 50 years of service to one of the most iconic rodeos in the world.

