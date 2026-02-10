2005 NFR Bull Rider Davey Dyke Dies Tragically at Age 45

The rodeo community is in mourning as a National Finals Rodeo bull rider had his life cut short unexpectedly. On February 1st, Davey Dyke passed away at just 45 years old.

Davey Dyke Passes Away at 45

During his life, Dyke became many things; a father, brother, husband, coach, and bull rider. His love for the sport of rodeo was long lasting and his career was proof of that. He first saw the Thomas & Mack arena in 2005, where he finished 16th in the world standings with $67,840.

The cowboy out of Ottumwa, Iowa had just joined the PRCA one year earlier in 2004 and made his mark on the sport quickly. He last competed in the PRCA in 2012, marking a decades long career in the sport.

As a decorated athlete, Dyke didn’t get on the back of a bull until he was 18, proving he had the grit of a true cowboy. He competed in rodeo at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas and Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri.

During his time as a collegiate rodeo athlete, Dyke qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in 2002 and 2003, finishing fifth in 2002. Also in 2002, he was named the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Central Plains Region reserve bull riding champion. He also won the Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association bull riding championship from 2000 to 2001.

Life Before and After Rodeo

After finishing his time in rodeo, Dyke went on to find his roots once again. In high school he had wrestled, advancing to the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament, placing 4th in 1997 and 3rd in 1999. It was this passion he carried as he became a wrestling coach for several years and won the Iowa State High School Wrestling Championship in 2014.

Davey is survived by his son, Cullen; his mother, Amy Dyke; his sister, Amanda Dixson and her husband, Jake; a nephew, Jacob Dixson, and nieces, Evelyn and Rosemary; extended family; and a countless number of friends that Davey considered family. He is preceded in death by his father, Gregory.

In his obituary, friends and family wrote,

“Davey was tough as nails but had the biggest heart. He could motivate you when you thought you had nothing left to give. He would push you to “cowboy up.” Davey’s legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched through on the wrestling mat, rodeo arenas, and the life of his son.”

Funeral services will be held today (February 9th) at 7:00 p.m. in the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School in Eddyville, Iowa.

