Headed to Cheyenne? Here are Some Must-Do Activities During a Visit to Frontier Days
The wait is almost over as the 128th installment of Cheyenne Frontier Days is set to begin. While slack competition has been running for days, the 10-day calendar of events from the “world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration” will officially begin with the first Frontier Nights show on Friday.
Over the next 10 days, the city of Cheyenne will be buzzing with people and activity. For those new to the rodeo world, it can be an overwhelming schedule to navigate.
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Below is a quick guide to some things a visitor must try to get the optimal CFD experience.
Check out the rodeo
This seems like a “duh” idea, but with all events taking place throughout the community, it can be easy to forget that this whole thing is about an actual rodeo.
And this is one competition you don’t want to miss.
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo is eight days of preliminary action, with athletes doing runs or rides on consecutive days. The best times from those combined results come back on Sunday for the final go and the average champions are crowned.
CFD pays out nearly $700,000 in prize money, making it a season-changing type of event for the best professional cowboys and cowgirls.
What’s more, the history of the rodeo stands out in the western world. While a World Championship buckle is certainly the top honor for any athlete, a Cheyenne Frontier Days buckle is distinct and regarded as a prized possession by those who earn them.
And for nine straight days, this rodeo is a production unlike any other, with mid-event performers and entertainment to keep the fun moving as you sit in the stands.
In short, if you’re going to experience a rodeo for the first time, this is the right place to start.
See a performance
Music lover? Cheyenne is where you need to be in late July.
The city practically becomes one unending concert no matter where you go. Of course there’s the headliners for Frontier Nights with names like Turnpike Troubadours, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Ludacris and more playing the main stage during Frontier Nights.
But don’t worry, big ticket concerts aren’t the only place to get your fill of live performances.
The Buckin’ A Saloon in the park’s midway is also a great place to stop off and hear live music while swing dancing with a partner (and it’s free as part of your midway entry).
Outside of Frontier Park, there are performances happening all over town, from small solo shows to big concerts.
One recommendation – if you’re looking for an original country music showcase from a homegrown product, Wyoming native and recent CFD Hall of Fame inductee Chaney Williams will be playing at Outlaw Saloon on Friday, June 26. He’s previously performed at the Frontier Nights main stage, Buckin’ A Saloon, Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Grand Ole Opry and toured with acts like Toby Keith and Alan Jackson.
Learn something
To understand what makes this event, the city of Cheyenne and the state of Wyoming so special, it’s important to get some context.
The Wyoming State Museum is located across the street from the state capitol in downtown and is a great place to visit to learn about Wyoming’s rich history.
But if you’re looking for something specific to the cowboy and cowgirl culture, there’s definitely some noteworthy places to check out.
The Old West Museum at Frontier Park has an amazing collection of artifacts related to Cheyenne Frontier Days, including things like John Wayne’s gold lifetime pass to the rodeo. The museum is a showcase of memorabilia from the rodeo itself along with items related to western culture, making it somewhere you can visit for hours.
Back in the heart of downtown sits the Cowgirls of the West Museum, a facility that delves into the rich history of contributions from women to the rodeo industry and western culture. Again, this is another space that is loaded with so much to see, so carve out some time. (And with it being the Year of the Cowgirl, this one is even more important.)
CFD also offers Behind the Chute tours every day, allowing visitors to walk the Frontier Arena floor and stand where the cowboys and cowgirls compete. There’s the Indian Village which is a showcase of Native American culture through traditional practices. Additionally, there are tons of statues in tribute to people like Chris Ledoux, Lane Frost and others scattered across the park.
Get out in the town
The Frontier Days activities extend well beyond the park itself, as multiple events run by the CFD volunteer army take place in Cheyenne during the week.
Most notably are the Grand Parades through downtown (July 20, 23, 25, 27) and the free pancake breakfasts at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza (July 22, 24, 26). The parades feature an impressive collection of horse drawn vehicles making their way through the streets, while the pancake breakfast will use cement mixers to keep the batter churning as volunteers feed thousands of people each day.
And when those activities aren’t happening, simply walking the downtown area is a great way to spend an afternoon. You’ll get the chance to see the Cheyenne Gunslingers performing downtown generally twice-a-day, along with ongoing activities at the Cheyenne Depot, shopping for souvenirs and western wear, and much more. Cheyenne is also home to a growing craft beverage scene, including places like Freedom’s Edge Brewing, Black Tooth Brewing, Chronicles Distilling and more, if that’s your thing.
Go west! Or east, north or south for that matter
You never have to leave the city limits to be entertained and have a good time, but sometimes getting away from the crowds can be a fun respite. And, no matter which way you head, there’s something cool to see.
If you take I-80 west towards Laramie, you’ll come to the town of Buford, Wyo. This place has been featured in news stories for years as a town with a population of one. However in 2019, the census data changed and the official town population is now zero. But don’t worry, the Buford Trading Post is always open and ready to accept visitors.
Instead of the westward-bound interstate, take Happy Jack Road towards Laramie and you’ll come across two things. First, you’ll run into the Bunk House Bar & Grill about 15 miles outside of Cheyenne. This is a true locals only stop where you can hear live music in the evening and even to try some Rocky Mountain Oysters, if you’re so bold. And if you're lucky, horses will be tied up the hitching posts out front.
Past that is the Vedawoo Recreation Area. This public space is a beautiful destination to hike, rock climb and reconnect with nature. Some friendly advice though – if your vehicle isn’t 4-wheel drive, don’t go beyond the dirt lot near the entrance. And, even if it is, stick to the predetermined trails and drive carefully. Getting stuck out here comes at a hefty cost.
You can also head east on I-80, stopping at the town of Pine Bluffs. Here you can visit the Pine Bluffs Distilling tasting room to try some of their hand- crafted spirits. Or you can get a little more spiritual by visiting the Our Lady of Peace shrine just before the Nebraska border. This 30-foot tall statue of the Virgin Mary is easily visible from the highway but even more impressive up close.
You can also go north on I-25 to visit Chugwater, Wyo., and sample some renowned Chugwater Chili or back south on the interstate for a spot at the Terry Bison Ranch to see buffalo up close or ride a horse across the plains.
Between time at the park, time in town and potential visits to neighboring areas, there’s no shortage of things to do during a trip to Cheyenne for Frontier Days. The most important thing – make sure your visit is multiple days as you’ll need all the time possible to get the best experience possible.