Highly Anticipated Cinch Roping Fiesta Closes Another Successful Year
An event favored by many tie-down and steer ropers, the Cinch Roping Fiesta concluded in San Angelo, Texas. After a weekend of roping and a total payout of $92,590, let’s see who took some money home.
Also this year, the Fiesta included breakaway. The ladies came armed for a large payout of more than $88,000. The ladies participated in two full rounds on Thursday, October 24 to see who the top 10 ropers would be to advance to the finals on Saturday, October 26.
The first round would see Taylor Munsell stop the clock at 2.5 to win the round and the $7,586 paycheck to go with it. Hali Williams came gunning and ended up winning second and third for a total of $11,062.
Round two looked similar at the top spot where Taylor Munsell roped the championship when she turned in another 2.5 second run. Munsell left San Angelo with $17,672 for five seconds worth of work.
Hometown cowgirl Macy Hancock got the win in the short round with her 3.54 second run to barely edge out Martha Angelone who turned in a 3.58. Hancock collected a $5,000 check for the win.
The format for calf roping was two rounds followed by the finals, and for steer roping, there were three rounds to close out the weekend.
In 9.2 seconds Trevor Hale would post the fastest time of the week, take the round-one win, and earn $4,622 to start his 2025 earnings.
Shad Mayfield has his eyes set on being the 2024 World Champion Tie-Down Roper, and this weekend he’d secure the second-round win and some good practice for the NFR. Mayfield earned the top spot by stopping the clock at 9.3 seconds.
24-year-old Garrett Elmore had himself a $4000 payday as he clocked in at 9.9 seconds for the last round of the weekend.
A cowboy calling Gallatin, Missouri home, Tom Crouse on 3 head totaled 32.2 seconds. His consistency through the weekend, secured him the average win and $6,933. A great weekend for this calf roper as he makes the trip back home.
In the first round of steer roping, 37-year-old Seth Schafer won with a time of 13.9 seconds.
Reo Lohse from Kaycee, Wyo. would take the round-two win completing his run in 12.5 seconds.
A cowboy making his way to Vegas for the NFSR, Jess Tierney earned the round-three win with a time of 12.3 seconds.
After three rounds, Billy Good would be the man to take home the average title and $2771 for 46.1 seconds on three head.
While this weekend came to a close, the smiles from the contestants will last until 2025 for another year of the Cinch Roping Fiesta.
Complete results for the Tie-Down and Steer Roping:
Tie-down roping:
First round:1. Trevor Hale, 9.2 seconds, $4,610; 2. Bo Pickett, 10.9, $3,842; 3. Brushton Minton, 11.0, $3,073; 4. Caleb Smidt, 11.1, $2,305; 5. Tom Crouse, 11.2, $1,537.
Second round:1. Shad Mayfield, 9.3 seconds, $4,610; 2. Tanner Green, 9.5, $3,842; 3. Blane Cox, 9.7, $3,073; 4. Cole Clemons, 10.3, $2,305; 5. Garrett Elmore, 10.7, $1,537.
Finals:1. Garrett Elmore, 9.9 seconds, $4,000; 2. (tie) Tom Crouse and John Douch, 10.1, $2,500 each; 4. Blane Cox, 10.7, $1,000.
Average:1. Tom Crouse, 32.2 seconds on three head, $6,956; 2. Garrett Elmore, 32.6, $5,797; 3. Blane Cox, 33.9, $4,637; 4. John Douch, 34.1, $3,478; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 36.8, $2,319.
Steer roping:
First round:1. Seth Schafer, 13.9 seconds, $1,848; 2. John E. Bland, 14.2, $1,529; 3. Cole Patterson, 14.7, $1,211; 4. Billy Good, 15.0, $892; 5. Tony Reina, 15.4, $573; 6. J. Tom Fisher, 16.3, $319.
Second round:1. Reo Lohse, 12.5 seconds, $1,848; 2. Will Eddleman, 12.6, $1,529; 3. Cole Patterson, 13.6, $1,211; 4. Cody Lee, 13.9, $892; 5. Tuff Hardman, 14.7, $573; 6. Clay Long, 15.2, $319.
Third round:1. Jess Tierney, 12.3 seconds, $1,848; 2. Reo Lohse, 13.1, $1,529; 3. Cody Lee, 13.5, $1,211; 4. Seth Schafer, 13.7, $892; 5. Billy Good, 14.5, $573; 6. Will McBride, 16.4, $319.
Average:1. Billy Good, 46.1 seconds on three head, $2,771; 2. Cole Patterson, 47.0, $2,294; 3. Will McBride, 51.8, $1,816; 4. Vin Fisher Jr., 52.1, $1,338; 5. Seth Schafer, 53.7, $860; 6. Tony Reina, 56.3, $478.