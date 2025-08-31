Bird's Peso Earns Fourth CPRA Tie-Down Roping Horse of the Year Title

Over the past few years at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), a little buckskin horse from Canada has built a major fan base with rodeo fans and equine enthusiasts alike. “Peso” has carried many of the best tie-down ropers in the world and helped them achieve major wins.

2025 marks his fourth Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) Tie-Down Roping Horse of the Year title. Owned by Logan Bird of Nanton, Alberta, Daddys Shiner Cat (Shiners Black Cat x Paddys Lena Twist x Paddys Blue Twist) is a grandson of the great Shining Spark. Double-bred Doc OLena on the bottom side, Peso is a 2011 model.

Peso came to Bird from a Canadian rancher, who knew he was a lot of horse. Although Bird initially planned to put some training into him and sell him, Peso’s natural talent in the roping pen quickly began to show. Bird knew he had something special and continued to put his time into the great horse.

This past season in Canada, he has carried Bird, Kyle Lucas, and Ty and Joel Harris. Bird currently holds the top spot in the Canadian standings, as the season nears its close.

While Peso has been a standout mount in Canada for years, his fame on a broader scale came on the heels of a tragedy. In 2021, World Champion Shane Hanchey lost his NFR mount, TJ, shortly before the trip to Las Vegas. TJ belonged to Logan Bird, who offered Peso.

Although the buckskin had never been to the Thomas and Mack, he helped Hanchey earn a round win, multiple placings, and an average check that year. The following year, he made NFR appearances with Tuf Cooper and Ty Harris. In 2023, he was Brushton Minton’s mount for the finals.

Peso's biggest splash came in 2024, when he had an incredible NFR winning $292,000 with multiple riders. Earning money in eight of 10 rounds, Peso was absolutely dominant in the tiny yellow arena. Ty and Joel Harris each earned round wins on Peso and in Round 9, he made history as the mount for the top three ropers: Joel, Ty, and Tuf Cooper. With Joel winning the round, Ty and Cooper tied for second place.

This season, Peso has continue to leave his mark. He helped Shad Mayfield earn a spot in the record books at the 2025 Calgary Stampede. With a 6.8-second run, Mayfield won the Stampede exactly 40 years after his father, Sylvester.

Peso’s popularity has continued to grow and in February of 2025, a very special meeting took place. Breeder and owner of the late Shining Spark, Carol Rose had taken note of Peso while watching the Cowboy Channel. Prior to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo this year, Rose was able to meet Peso. The emotional encounter touched all involved.

One of the most special things about the rodeo industry is our beloved animal athletes. Not only do Bird and Peso’s many riders appreciate the gelding’s incredible talent, Bird’s peers continually recognize Peso as the best horse in the business — one-in-a-million.

