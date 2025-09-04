Holloway Rides Heavens Got Credit to ANHA Barrel Racing Shootout Championship

Labor Day weekend sees one of the biggest barrel races of the year - the ANHA Shootout in Waco, Texas. With $25,000 added, the 36th annual event is unique in format and includes a high-paying pole bending.

MVP Warm Up Race

Jessica Ragsdale rode Feel The Force to the $612 1D win with a 17.157. Skylar Nicholas placed second and third on Perrywater Dash and The Dream Crusher.

Qualifying Round 1 (Saturday)

The top 15 competitors in each D in each qualifying round earned a position in the Shootout, where the highest payouts would be awarded.

Sammie Willoughby and SW The Bayou Bug clocked a 16.683 for the $1,010 win in the 1D. Willoughby banked an additional $7,300 for the High Stakes win. Fallon Forbes and RR Dee Dee clocked a 17.193 to win the 2D. Karen Manning and Shut The Train Door won the 3D with a 17.695. In the 4D, Alena Bank and Chick On Kash earned the win with an 18.188. With an 18.689, Jennifer Henry and Double Shoto Corona topped the 5D.

Qualifying Round 2 (Sunday)

Carina Morris and Tres Fabulous Fortune earned the 1D win with a 16.883. Kristen Roby rode JL Little Wag to a 17.389 for the 2D win. Jennifer Starns and CJ Dash Of Cinnamon clocked a 17.888 for the 3D win. In the 4D, Diane Wright and Eyesa Eddie's 18.392 took the win. Kaytie Zuidema and DesignedForStreaking took the 5D win with an 18.924.

Barrel Shootout

Mindy Holloway and Heavens Got Credit took the $6,885 win with a 16.773. In the 2D, Katelyn Oglesby and UpForAFling ran a 17.279 for the $5,216 win. Jacie Stiles and SR Lori Darlin ran a 17.788 for the $3,964 3D win. Amanda Slaughter rode Wagon Ful Of Coronas to an 18.274 for the $2,921 win in the 4D. Wrapping up the Shootout, Tana Friar and TNF StreakThruBars clocked an 18.803 for $1,878 and the 5D win.

Average

Holloway took the top spot in the 1D Average at 16.817 seconds. Fallon Forbes and Famous Bullets earned the 2D title. Rylee Stewart and JKL Foxy Cleopatra topped the 3D with a 17.835. The 4D win went to Cierra Urias and Paint with an 18.320. JJ Thompson rode Razzle to an 18.904 average for the 5D win.

Poles Shootout

The pole bending was also incredibly fast, with a 19.750 taking the 1D win in Qualifying Round 2. Posted by Worth Evans and BJS Last, the time topped the 108-entry class.

Lynden Lansford and Miss Peeka clocked a 19.981 for the $1,703 win in the Shootout.

