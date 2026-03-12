World Standings Leader Dominates RODEOHOUSTON With Super Series 3 Clean Sweep

Throughout the past several years, not a single barrel racer has achieved a clean sweep of their Super Series at RODEOHOUSTON. At the elite level of professional rodeo, winning all three rounds of one of the biggest rodeos in the world is a legendary feat.

In Super Series 1, Michelle Alley and Lipstick N Stilletos set the bar high for the 2026 edition of RODEOHOUSTON, with their clean sweep. The duo won all three rounds, banking $9,000 and securing a position in the Semi-Finals.

Not to be outdone, the current World Standings leader, Emily Beisel, matched the mark in Super Series 3.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Winning Team

Emily Beisel and Chewy | Fernando Sam-Sin

For the challenging setup at RODEOHOUSTON, Beisel called on "Chewy" (registered name, Teasin Dat Guy). Owned by 4M Equine, Chewy had earned a National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification and six figures in earnings with her trainer, Molly Otto, before the Martin family purchased the standout mare.

4M selected Beisel as Chewy's teammate to pursue further NFR qualifications and the pair have continued to set the rodeo world on fire. The great palomino mare is often Beisel's mount of choice in difficult setups, as she will search for a barrel, no matter how open the arena.

Now 10 years old, Chewy is sired by Frenchmans Guy and out of Teasin Jetolena by Blazin Jetolena. Bred for greatness, with NFR genetics on both sides of her pedigree, Chewy was a superstar from the start.

With Otto, she was a multiple-time futurity champion, including the 2020 Women's Professional Rodeo Association Futurity 1D World Champion. In 2021, the pair followed their standout futurity season with an NFR qualification.

At just five years old, Chewy was rock solid in the Thomas & Mack throughout the 10-day rodeo. Otto and Chewy finished as the Reserve Champions in the NFR Average and No. 10 in the World.

Now competing at those same elite-level rodeos with Beisel, Chewy has continued to gain fans and rack up earnings with her flawless, effortless style.

In Round 1, the pair turned in a 14.55. They followed that with a 14.81-second run in Round 2. Coming into Round 3, they did not let the pressure get to them. The duo's time of 14.69 seconds was the cherry on top, earning Beisel the coveted custom RODEOHOUSTON guitar, as the Super Series 3 Champion.

Will 2026 be Emily Beisel's year to walk away as the champion of RODEOHOUSTON? We will find out in just a few more rounds.