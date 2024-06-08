Home of the Navajo Becomes Home of the Cowboy
Trailers full of cowboys and cowgirls could be found in Window Rock, Arizona May 31 through June 2 at the Home of the Navajo PRCA Rodeo.
The Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena played host to the Turquoise Circuit rodeo that drew in many of the top cowboys and cowgirls. With a total payout of over $150,000, it didn't take a lot of studying to see why the contestants were drawn to enter.
Keeping his season rolling strong, reining World Champion Bareback Rider, Keenan Hayes rode Moon Dancer of the Cervi Brothers for an 87-point ride and the championship check.
Earning $3,737 for his 8-seconds worth of work, Hayes is chipping away at making a very strong bid for his second World Championship title.
Hayes is currently ranked number two in the standings behind Leighton Berry, but that's just today. Things can change in a hurry this time of year and Berry is only ahead of Hayes by approximately $320. Both bareback riding stand-outs have won more than $89,000 on the year.
Statler Wright drew The Cervi Brothers saddle bronc horse named R. Watson's Ed B. The pair matched up like peanut butter and jelly. It was a 90-point effort for the two of them and while Ed B just enjoyed a trip back to the pen to fill his belly with fresh hay and water, Wright picked up a check for $3,807 to add to his world championship standings.
Statler currently sits at number three in the standings and is looking for his first National Finals Rodeo qualification. With more than $82,000 won on the season, it is almost a sure bet the Beaver, Utah man will be joinging his relatives in Las Vegas this year again, but this time he will be nodding his head for ten nights in a row.
Halyn Lide came from China Springs, Texas to claim the win in the barrel race. Her 15.68 second run bested the field of barrel racers from across the country. Lide was able to earn $3,631 for her smoking run.
Sami Jo Buum stopped the clock at 15.90 seconds and picked up the third place check in the WPRA Barrel Racing event.
Buum experienced the ultimate heartbreak of losing a child in the fall of 2023 and has just found her way back to the rodeo pen as a source of comfort.
We had the opportunity to talk to Buum about her experience in Window Rock.
"The Navjo Nation and their community were so great and it was an incredibly fun rodeo. I loved the arena and remember smiling running home.
"I've haven't gotten to run my new horse as much as I thought I would, since we bought her because of our circumstances. So, it feels good to be making solid runs on her.
"I call her my "Barbie Dream Horse" (like the barbie dream house). It's been the most fun I've had rodeoing because we are going as a family. Of course there's lots of tears cause we wish Ronnie was making these memories with us. But I'm finally having fun with my horses again and our family is spending every minute together making it so much better. "
Rodeo is more than just a sport for many people, and in this case, along with so many others, it acts as a healing agent. Being surrounded by your friends and rodeo family can be a source of significant strength. Add the love of a horse, and well, sometimes, what more could you want?
Bareback riding:1. Keenan Hayes, 87 points on The Cervi Brothers' Moon Dancer, $3,737; 2. Rocker Steiner, 86.5, $2,865; 3. Waylon Bourgeois, 85.5, $2,117; 4. (tie) Cauy Betony and Shane O'Connell, 84.5, $1,121 each; 6. Bronc Marriott, 84, $623; 7. Lane McGehee, 83, $498; 8. (tie) Hayden James and Dean Thompson, 80.5, $187 each.
Steer wrestling:1. Kyle Callaway, 4.5 seconds, $2,357; 2. Joe Wilson, 4.6, $2,080; 3. (tie) Jeremy Burkhalter and Wyatt Lindsay, 4.8, $1,664 each; 5. (tie) Chet Boren, Cimarron Thompson and Rooster Yazzie, 5.0, $1,248 each; 8. Trevin Fox, 5.1, $971; 9. Olin Hannum, 5.4, $832; 10. Tyke Kipp, 5.5, $555.
Team roping:1. Hagen Peterson/Chase Tryan, 4.5 seconds, $3,675 each; 2. (tie) Tee Luttrell/Chris Young and Tyler Tryan/Logan Moore, 4.6, $3,027 each; 4. Lane Stock/Bruce Reidhead, 5.1, $2,378; 5. Erich Rogers/Paul Eaves, 5.2, $2,162; 6. (tie) John Boyd III/Jeremy Alcott, Bryan Sells/Cameron Tsinigine, Casey Thomas/Wyatt Thomas and Corey Whinnery/Robert Murphy, 5.4, $1,622 each; 10. Korbin Rice/Caleb Hendrix, 5.5, $865.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Statler Wright, 90 points on The Cervi Brothers' R. watson's Ed Bishop, $3,807; 2. Talon Elshere, 85.5, $2,919; 3. Rusty Wright, 85, $2,157; 4. (tie) Zachary Dallas and Q McWhorter, 83.5, $1,142 each; 6. Cole Elshere, 81.5, $635; 7. (tie) Carson Bingham, Blaise Freeman and Ryder Wright, 80.5, $296 each.
Tie-down roping:1. (tie) Cash Hooper and Zack Jongbloed, 7.7 seconds, $3,722 each; 3. Monty Lewis, 7.9, $3,024; 4. Trenton Smith, 8.1, $2,559; 5. Hayden Ford, 8.5, $2,094; 6. (tie) Ryan Belew and John P Etcheverry, 8.7, $1,745 each; 8. Justin Brinkerhoff, 8.8, $1,396; 9. (tie) Tuf Case Cooper and Trevor Hale, 8.9, $1,047 each; 11. (tie) Cody Detweiler, Pecos Tatum and Cade Wallis, 9.8, $388 each.
Barrel racing:1. Halyn Lide, 15.68 seconds, $3,631; 2. Christina Gould, 15.82, $2,905; 3. Sami Buum, 15.90, $2,360; 4. Sara Winkelman, 15.97, $1,816; 5. (tie) Doskie Edwards, Kenna Kaminski and Kiersten Pettus, 16.01, $1,150 each; 8. Sherry Cervi, 16.02, $817; 9. (tie) Macy Devenport and Cindy Smith, 16.03, $681 each; 11. Emery Mask, 16.04, $545; 12. (tie) Courtney Moody and Tara Seaton, 16.05, $409 each; 14. Mariah Morgan, 16.07, $272; 15. Nicole DeMers, 16.08, $182.
Steer roping:
First round:1. Clay Long, 9.2 seconds, $1,109; 2. Logan Currie, 10.1, $917; 3. Bryce Davis, 10.3, $726; 4. Trevor Hale, 11.1, $535; 5. Slade Wood, 11.5, $344; 6. Brian Garr, 11.6, $191.
Second round:1. Jess Tierney, 10.0 seconds, $1,109; 2. Blake Deckard, 10.4, $917; 3. (tie) Jason Burson and Scott Snedecor, 10.6, $631 each; 5. Vin Fisher Jr., 10.8, $344; 6. Chisum Allen, 11.2, $191.
Third round:1. Slade Wood, 9.7 seconds, $1,109; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 10.2, $917; 3. Billy Good, 10.5, $726; 4. Bryce Davis, 10.7, $535; 5. Logan Currie, 11.2, $344; 6. Will Eddleman, 11.5, $191.
Average:1. Logan Currie, 33.7 seconds on three head, $1,663; 2. Blake Deckard, 36.5, $1,376; 3. Bryce Davis, 40.6, $1,089; 4. Billy Good, 42.4, $803; 5. Vin Fisher Jr., 42.9, $516; 6. Tanner Stec, 51.8, $287.
Bull riding:1. Brady Turgeon, 85.5 points on Empire Rodeo's Hammer Lane, $3,892; 2. Scottie Knapp, 85, $2,984; 3. Bo Vocu, 83, $2,205; 4. Wade Tuni, 82, $1,427; 5. (tie) Chase Dougherty and Luke Mackey, 81, $778 each; 7. Kase Hitt, 80, $519; 8. Lukasey Morris, 79, $389.