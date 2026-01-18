Permit Holder and NFR Champion Excel at Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo

After nearly 10 days of rodeo action in Odessa, Texas, the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo has crowned 2026 champions.

Bareback Riding

Wacey Schalla | Nathan Meyer Photography

Wacey Schalla is hot off his first National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in the bareback riding and is riding that momentum into 2026. His 89-point ride aboard Beutler & Son Rodeo's Guitar Town held the lead for over a week in Odessa, earning $3,398 for the win.

Steer Wrestling

Although it has been over a decade since Bray Armes made three consecutive NFR appearances, he is starting 2026 strong. In Odessa, he won Round 1 with a 3.9-second run and claimed the Average win, banking $4.285 at the Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo.

Team Roping

NFR qualifiers Dustin Egusquiza and JC Flake claimed a huge win to kickstart their 2026 season, winning Round 1 with a 4.1-second run and topping the Average in Odessa. Each cowboy took home $5,505 for the victory.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Q McWhorter has finished inside the top 50 in the World Standings for the past three years and 2026 is shaping up to be his best year yet. McWhorter claimed the win in Odessa with an 87-point ride on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Mistaken Identity for $4,160. He also currently leads Round 2 in Denver, Colo., at the NWSS.

Tie-Down Roping

Kincade Henry | Nathan Meyer Photography

One of the young guns proving he is here to stay in professional rodeo, Kincade Henry has become more and more dominant over the past few seasons. He claimed his first big win of the year in Odessa, winning the Average and placing in both rounds. Henry earned $6,102 in Odessa to boost him in the 2026 World Standings.

Barrel Racing

Fresh off a major win at the NFR, where they claimed the NFR Average for over $94,000, Julie Plourde and Wateverock RC ("Rocky") kickstarted their 2026 season in Odessa. The duo clocked a 14.38-second run in slack, which held onto the lead for nearly a full week, earning the $6,012 victory.

Breakaway Roping

Roping in the first performance of the rodeo, permit holder Makenzie Dowell made a huge splash in professional rodeo with a 1.5-second run. Her lightning-fast run held on for a $5,085 victory, filling the permit Dowell just purchased in October.

Bull Riding

Boudreaux Campbell matched up with Powder River Rodeo's Sour Patch for a 90-point ride to top the rodeo for $4,879. The Crockett, Texas, cowboy is a five-time NFR qualifier, but has not made an appearance in Las Vegas since 2021. Off to a strong start in 2026, we could see Campbell making another NFR bid in 2026.

