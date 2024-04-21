Home Turf Triumph: Dylan Hancock Secures Win in San Angelo
The final rodeo of the “Texas Swing” concluded on Friday, April 18, after three weeks of action-packed rodeos. The hometown crowd is known to show up and show out for each performance, most of the time selling out, and the vibes are electric. The rodeo paid out over $750,000 to professional cowboys and cowgirls chasing a coveted National Finals Rodeo qualification.
The star of the show was hometown cowboy Dylan Hancock, who took home the average championship and first in the short round in the tie-down roping for a total of $12,473.
The 2023 Rookie of the Year excels in his respective events at the college level and sits atop of the standings in the NIRA Southwest Region in multiple events as well as the All-Around.
Being from the "Tie-Down Roping Capital" and home of the San Angelo Roping Fiesta, the young cowboy has an exceptional talent and is one to watch in the World Standings Race.
Barrel racer Wenda Johnson felt right at home as well when she took the win in the first round, second in the second round, and seventh in the finals for an average time of 44.00 seconds and the top honors on Friday night. Johnson historically does very well in San Angelo, winning the first round and placing third in the average in 2022.
The inaugural year for the breakaway roping at San Angelo was a successful one for Brooke Eddy as she cashed in her championship check of $6,962 after roping 7.0 seconds on three head. Eddy also won the final round and placed in the first round to add to the lump sum of cash she took home.
Cooper Cooke took the championship in the bareback riding after 177 points on two head and two 88.5-point rides on Korkow Rodeos’ Buffalo Soldier and Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Night Gazer for both round wins.
Veteran Matt Reeves and rookie cowboy Cole Walker tied for the average championship in steer wrestling after 12.8 seconds on three head. Their efforts were good for $9,191 each in average money after it was all said and done.
Shay Carroll and Jace Helton partnered up for a "Texas Swing" championship in San Angelo after 13.9 seconds on three head in the team roping. They gathered up over $8,500 in average money each and placed in the rounds as well.
The saddle Bbonc riding was another head-to-head match between 2023 Reserve World Champion Sage Newman and Tanner Butner after 174 points on two head. Butner topped Newman in the final round on J Bar J’s In The Lu with 88.5 points for the round win.
The bull riding concluded the rodeo as the fan favorite and it was Scott Wells who took home the top honors after 171.5 points on two head. Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Twilight Zone carried the cowboy to an 85.5-point ride in the finals, being the only qualified ride and picking up all of the ground money for a whopping $5,000 round win.
San Angelo Stock Show And Rodeo Full Results
All-around Cowboy: Wacey Schalla, $1,828, bareback riding and bull riding.
Bareback Riding: First round: 1. Cooper Cooke, 88.5 points on Korkow Rodeos' Buffalo Solider, $7,710; 2. R.C. Landingham, 87, $5,911; 3. (tie) Jacob Lees and Wyatt Maines, 86.5, $3,598 each; 5. (tie) Ethan Mazurenko and Will Norstrom, 86, $1,542 each; 7. Tilden Hooper, 85.5, $1,028; 8. Keenan Hayes, 85, $771. Finals: 1. Cooper Cooke, 88.5 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co's Night Gazer, $1,650; 2. Jacob Lees, 87, $1,250; 3. Ethan Mazurenko, 86, $900; 4. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Will Norstrom, 85, $475 each; 6. R.C. Landingham, 84.5, $250. Average: 1. Cooper Cooke, 177 points on two head, $7,710; 2. Jacob Lees, 173.5, $5,911; 3. Ethan Mazurenko, 172, $4,369; 4. R.C. Landingham, 171.5, $2,827; 5. Will Norstrom, 171, $1,799; 6. Tilden Hooper, 170.5, $1,285; 7. Wyatt Maines, 169.5, $1,028; 8. Bodee Lammers, 161.5, $771.
Steer Wrestling: First Round: 1. Jacob Edler, 3.6 seconds, $6,554; 2. Cole Walker, 3.7, $5,700; 3. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Tyler Waguespack, 3.8, $4,417 each; 5. (tie) Trisyn Kalawaia, Don Payne and Talon Roseland, 3.9, $2,280 each; 8. Gavin Soileau, 4.0, $570. Second Round: 1. (tie) Trever Nelson and Rooster Yazzie, 3.6 seconds, $6,127 each; 3. Ty Erickson, 3.7, $4,845; 4. Grady Payne, 3.8, $3,990; 5. (tie) Adam Musil and Heath Thomas, 3.9, $2,707 each; 7. Chance Howard, 4.1, $1,425; 8. (tie) Tanner Brunner, Tyke Kipp, Wade Steffen and Dirk Tavenner, 4.2, $142 each. Finals: 1. (tie) Mike McGinn and Cole Walker, 4.1 seconds, $1,656 each; 3. Chance Howard, 4.2, $1,309; 4. (tie) Matt Reeves and Heath Thomas, 4.4, $963 each; 6. Don Payne, 4.7, $616; 7. Trever Nelson, 4.9, $385; 8. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.0, $154. Average: 1. (tie) Matt Reeves and Cole Walker, 12.8 seconds on three head, $9,191 each; 3. Don Payne, 13.2, $7,267; 4. Mike McGinn, 13.6, $5,985; 5. (tie) Heath Thomas and Trever Nelson, 13.8, $4,061 each; 7. Chance Howard, 14.0, $2,137; 8. Stetson Jorgensen, 14.3, $855.
Team Roping: First Round: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 3.8 seconds, $5,721 each; 2. (tie) Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili and Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.0, $4,602 each; 4. (tie) Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith and Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 4.1, $3,109 each; 6. (tie) Luke Brown/Travis Graves, Devon Johnson/Boogie Ray and Max Kuttler/Cashton Weidenbener, 4.2, $1,244 each. Second Round: 1. (tie) Derrick Begay/Colter Todd and Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 3.6 seconds, $5,348 each; 3. Chace Thompson/Chad Williams, 3.7, $4,229; 4. (tie) Jake Clay/Trey Yates, Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin and J.C. Yeahquo/Buddy Hawkins II, 3.8, $2,736 each; 7. Mason Appleton/Cooper Freeman, 3.9, $1,244; 8. (tie) Billy Bob Brown/Josh Patton, Wade Smith/Zach Varian and Slade Wood/Nathan Walker, 4.0, $166 each. Finals: 1. Cash Duty/Ross Ashford, 4.2 seconds, $1,380 each; 2. (tie) Shay Dixon Carroll/Jace Helton and Curry Kirchner/Jake Edwards, 4.5, $1,110 each; 4. Andrew Ward/Kollin VonAhn, 4.9, $840; 5. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 5.3, $660; 6. Cory Kidd V/Tanner Braden, 6.0, $480; no other qualified runs. Average: 1. Shay Dixon Carroll/Jace Helton, 13.9 seconds on three head, $8,582 each; 2. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 14.2, $7,462; 3. Cash Duty/Ross Ashford, 14.3, $6,343; 4. Cory Kidd V/Tanner Braden, 14.4, $5,224; 5. Andrew Ward/Kollin VonAhn, 14.6, $4,104; 6. Curry Kirchner/Jake Edwards, 15.5, $2,985; 7. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 7.4 on two head, $1,866; 8. James Arviso/JR Gonzalez, 8.7, $746.
Saddle Bronc Riding: First Round: 1. (tie) Wyatt Casper, on J Bar J's Hell On Hooves, Sage Newman, on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Code Blue, and Ryder Sanford, on J Bar J's Dirty Lizard, 87.5 points, $5,481 each; 4. Lefty Holman, 87, $2,584; 5. (tie) Tyrel Roberts and Cort Scheer, 86.5, $1,409 each; 7. Brody Cress, 86, $940; 8. (tie) Tanner Butner, Isaac Diaz and Cauy Masters, 85.5, $235 each. Finals: 1. Tanner Butner, 88.5 points on J Bar J's In The Lu, $1,650; 2. Sage Newman, 86.5, $1,250; 3. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Isaac Diaz, 86, $750 each; 5. Tyrel Roberts, 84.5, $350; 6. Lefty Holman, 83, $250. Average: 1. (tie) Sage Newman and Tanner Butner, 174 points on two head, $6,225 each; 3. Wyatt Casper, 173.5, $3,993; 4. Isaac Diaz, 171.5, $2,584; 5. Tyrel Roberts, 171, $1,644; 6. (tie) Lefty Holman and Ryder Sanford, 170, $1,057 each; 8. Cort Scheer, 169, $705.
Tie-Down Roping: First Round: 1. Riley Mason Webb, 6.9 seconds, $6,996; 2. Tuf Case Cooper, 7.6, $6,083; 3. (tie) Connor Atkinson and Bryce Derrer, 7.8, $4,714 each; 5. Ryan Jarrett, 7.9, $3,346; 6. Cash Hooper, 8.1, $2,433; 7. (tie) Tom Crouse, Riley Pruitt and Marty Yates, 8.2, $710 each. Second Round: 1. (tie) Cash Enderli, Zaine Mikita and Marty Yates, 7.3 seconds, $6,083 each; 4. Jake Pratt, 7.4, $4,258; 5. (tie) Charlie Gibson and Shad Mayfield, 7.5, $2,890 each; 7. (tie) Macon Murphy and Jeremiah Peek, 7.6, $1,065 each. Finals: 1. Dylan Hancock, 7.8 seconds, $1,978; 2. Riley Mason Webb, 8.2, $1,720; 3. Tom Crouse, 8.5, $1,462; 4. Cole Clemons, 8.8, $1,204; 5. Carson Watford, 9.3, $946; 6. Cash Hooper, 11.0, $688; 7. (tie) Connor Atkinson and Ryan Jarrett, 16.7, $301 each. Average: 1. Dylan Hancock, 24.9 seconds on three head, $10,494; 2. Cole Clemons, 25.3, $9,125; 3. Tom Crouse, 25.4, $7,756; 4. Riley Mason Webb, 25.7, $6,387; 5. (tie) Cash Hooper and Carson Watford, 27.3, $4,334 each; 7. Ryan Jarrett, 33.1, $2,281; 8. Connor Atkinson, 33.2, $912.
Barrel Racing: First Round: 1. Wenda Johnson, 15.66 seconds, $6,177; 2. Kalli McCall, 15.97, $5,295; 3. Kylee Scribner, 16.02, $4,412; 4. (tie) Ashley Castleberry and Shelley Morgan, 16.09, $3,383 each; 6. Sara Winkelman, 16.10, $2,353; 7. Shy-Anne Jarrett, 16.12, $1,765; 8. (tie) Mallee Jones and Oceane Veilleux, 16.16, $1,030 each; 10. (tie) Ryann Pedone and Dona Rule, 16.17, $294 each. Second Round: 1. Jymmy Cox, 14.03 seconds, $6,177; 2. (tie) Wenda Johnson and Tiany Schuster, 14.05, $4,854 each; 4. Dona Rule, 14.08, $3,824; 5. Sydney Graham, 14.11, $2,942; 6. Jordan Driver, 14.15, $2,353; 7. Ilyssa Riley, 14.18, $1,765; 8. Timber Allenbrand, 14.20, $1,177; 9. Dena Kirkpatrick, 14.22, $882; 10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.24, $588. Finals: 1. Tiany Schuster, 14.08 seconds, $2,402; 2. Dena Kirkpatrick, 14.17, $2,059; 3. Shelley Morgan, 14.20, $1,716; 4. Ilyssa Riley, 14.21, $1,487; 5. Dona Rule, 14.23, $1,144; 6. Kalli McCall, 14.25, $915; 7. Wenda Johnson, 14.29, $686; 8. Sydney Graham, 14.51, $458; 9. Emma Charleston, 14.66, $343; 10. Jymmy Cox, 19.14, $229. Average: 1. Wenda Johnson, 44.00 seconds on three head, $9,266; 2. Tiany Schuster, 44.35, $7,942; 3. Dona Kay Rule, 44.48, $6,619; 4. Shelley Morgan, 44.55, $5,736; 5. (tie) Ilyssa Riley and Kalli McCall, 44.57, $3,971 each; 7. Dena Kirkpatrick, 44.64, $2,647; 8. Sydney Graham, 45.05, $1,765; 9. Emma Charleston, 45.12, $1,324; 10. Jymmy Kay Cox, 49.53, $882.
Breakaway Roping: First Round: 1. (tie) Timber Allenbrand, Megan Powell and Madalyn Richards, 2.1 seconds, $3,791 each; 4. J J Hampton, 2.2, $2,321; 5. (tie) Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, Alli Masters, Addie Weil and Joey Williams, 2.3, $1,363 each; 9. (tie) Jenna Lee Adams and Brooke Eddy, 2.4, $870 each; 11. (tie) Haley Mason and Britta Strain, 2.5, $638 each; 13. (tie) Josie Conner and Angie Green, 2.6, $406 each; 15. (tie) Addee Carder, Rickie Fanning, Kadin Jodie, Delaney Kunau, Abby Medlin, Aspen Miller and Riley Welch, 2.7, $33 each. Second Round: 1. Kelsie Domer, 1.7 seconds, $4,642; 2. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Emilee Charlesworth and Bradi Good, 2.0, $3,017 each; 5. (tie) Sarah Angelone, Hannah Bass, Alli Masters and Taylor Munsell, 2.1, $1,363 each; 9. (tie) Hadley Clearman, Jessi Everett and Shelby Whiting, 2.2, $812 each; 12. (tie) Martha Angelone, Bailey Jay, Kirsty Stewart and Hali Williams, 2.3, $406 each. Finals: 1. Brooke Eddy, 2.1 seconds, $2,076; 2. Kelsie Domer, 2.3, $1,805; 3. (tie) Rickie Fanning and Alli Masters, 2.8, $1,399 each; 5. Addie Weil, 3.7, $993; 6. Josie Conner, 12.0, $722; no other qualified runs. Average: 1. Brooke Eddy, 7.0 seconds on three head, $6,962; 2. (tie) Kelsie Domer and Alli Masters, 7.2, $5,048 each; 4. Rickie Fanning, 8.3, $3,481; 5. Addie Weil, 8.7, $2,785; 6. Josie Conner, 17.2, $2,089; 7. Timber Allenbrand, 4.7 on two head, $1,741; 8. (tie) Joey Williams and Haley Mason, 5.0, $1,480 each; 10. Angie Green, 5.1, $1,218; 11. Emilee Charlesworth, 5.3, $1,044; 12. Harley Meged, 5.5, $870; no other qualified runs
Bull Riding: First Round: 1. JR Stratford, 90 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Bruised Kitty, $7,217; 2. (tie) Jeff Askey and Dustin Boquet, 88, $4,811 each; 4. Cooper Jacobs, 87.5, $2,646; 5. (tie) Colton Byram, Beau Gardner, Vinell Mariano, Wacey Schalla and Jackson Ward, 86.5, $914 each. * Finals: 1. Scott Wells, 85.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Twilight Zone, $5,000; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Scott Wells, 171.5 points on two head, $7,217; 2. (tie) Jeff Askey and Dustin Boquet, 88 on one head, $4,811 each; 4. Cooper Jacobs, 87.5, $2,646; 5. (tie) Colton Byram, Jackson Ward, Vinell Mariano, Wacey Schalla and Beau Gardner, 86.5, $914 each. *(all totals include ground money).