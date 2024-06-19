Hometown Glory: Logan Hay’s Victory at Wildwood Bronc Bustin'
Logan Hay showcased his remarkable and unmatched talent at his hometown event, the Wildwood Bronc Bustin' held on June 15, which featured $25,000 in added prize money.
Hay, one of the renowned Hay brothers from Canada and son of saddle bronc riding legend, Rod Hay, had a stellar 2022 season, finishing third in the year-end standings with over $330,000 in winnings. However, a freak accident in Redding, California, in 2023 abruptly interrupted his promising season.
Following surgery and a forced break, Hay ended the year ranked 24th, just missing out on a spot at the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas. Despite this setback, Hay entered the new year with renewed determination. Currently ranked eighth in the World Standings, the 27-year-old is riding exceptionally well.
In Wildwood, Hay achieved his highest score of his 2024 season aboard Calgary Stampede's Exotic Warrior.
Reflecting on his draw in an interview with ProRodeo Sports News, Hay said, "I was pretty pumped when I saw what I had. I got on her at the Canadian Finals. She's a 6-year-old who has been outstanding her whole life. But she's very unpredictable. Last time I was on her, it was a lot of ducks and dives. This time, she kind of stalled out of the chute and was really bucking after that. It probably looked prettier than it felt."
The performance certainly impressed the judges, as Hay and Exotic Warrior scored an outstanding 92.5 points to claim the victory.
The competition in Wildwood was intense, with Hay's initial round score of 90 points putting him in the lead. However, five cowboys trailed closely behind with 89-point rides, making the title anything but guaranteed.
Hay notching the hometown victory certainly provides strong momentum as he heads into the summer season.
Speaking about his time at home and upcoming events, Hay commented, "These XBroncs events bring out the best in all of us. I have a place about 10 minutes from here. It's kind of a nice reset. Then comes late June and July, and we won't see the house again until August. But I love everything about it. And on a night like this, when you get off the horse after two 90s, there's not a better feeling."