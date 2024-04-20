Honoring the Legacy of Broc Cresta at Final Memorial Roping
On April 16, the Bobby Jones Arena in Cottonwood, Calif., hosted the 12th and final Broc Cresta Memorial Roping in honor of Broc Cresta, a fourth-generation California cowboy and a rising star in the rodeo world. Cresta, the 2007 Resistol Rookie Heeler of the Year and a two-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, passed away tragically at the age of 25 during the Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days Rodeo. The event drew friends, family, and ropers for the Open and Pro-Am ropings, paying tribute to Cresta's legacy and love for the sport.
Cresta's family shared on the Broc Cresta Memorial website, "The day we lost Broc, our lives changed forever. We could not have asked for anything more than the love and support you all provided to us then and the continued support to this day. Broc was a very special person who loved life and his family and friends. Broc was a man of many talents in and out of the arena and is missed by many."
The Open was won by Brayden Schmidt and Logan Moore, who clocked in at 33.86 seconds on five head, and each took home $13,000.00. Colt Piazza and Denton Dunning clinched the Pro-Am Heading with a time of 22.04 seconds on three head, with Piazza earning $4,477.20 and Dunning earning $2,828.80. Riley Minor and Colby George won the Pro-Am Heeling, posting a time of 20.08 seconds on three head with Minor securing $2,285.20 and George earning $3,688.80.
The Broc Cresta Memorial Roping also served as an opportunity to give back. The Broc Cresta Memorial Scholarship Fund, established by Cresta's family and friends, aims to support young students who share Cresta's passion for rodeo and academic excellence. The event raised funds to honor students in Broc's memory.
Zane George and Claire Boles were recognized as the Top Boy and Top Girl recipients, respectively, each receiving a $1,500 scholarship. Additionally, Johnny Padilla, Colton Suther, Kenna Stratton, and Sydney Oilar were awarded scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $1,250, providing support for their educational endeavors.
As the sun set on the Bobby Jones Arena, the Broc Cresta Memorial Roping came to a close, leaving behind memories of camaraderie, competition, and the enduring legacy of a rodeo star gone too soon.
2024 Broc Cresta Memorial Roping Results:
Open
1. Brayden Schmidt and Logan Moore, 33.86 seconds on five head, $13,000.00 payout per man
2. Jaxson Tucker and Jason Johe, 34.66, $10,000.00
3. Brayden Schmidt and Denton Dunning, 34.93, $7,500.00
4. Cash Duty and Denton Dunning, 35.06, $5,500.00
5. Tanner Green and Jake Edwards, 35.58, $3,750.00
6. Tanner James and Jake Edwards, 35.63, $2,250.00
Pro-Am Heading
1. Colt Piazza and Denton Dunning, 22.04 seconds on three head, $4,477.20 Am payout, $2,828.80 Pro payout
2. Jayda Staley and Travis Graves, 22.64, $3,788.40, $2,393.60
3. Zane Denio and Monty Jo Petska, 23.34, $3,099.60, $1,958.40
4. Robert Silva and Landon Glenn, 24.08, $2,410.80, $1,523.20
5. Garrett Gallagher and Tyler Worley, 24.39, $1,722.00, $1,088.00
6. José Velo and Travis Graves, 24.98, $1,033.20, $652.80
7. Alexandra Evans and Denton Dunning, 25.23, $688.80, $435.20
Pro-Am Heeling
1. Riley Minor and Colby George, 20.08 seocnds on three head, $2,285.20 Pro payout, $3,688.80 Am payout
2. Kolton Schmidt and Trey White, 22.43, $1,891.20, $3,052.80
3. Brye Crites Tucker and Alexander, 22.53, $1,497.20, $2,416.80
4. Jake Clay and Clint Earley, 23.53, $1,103.20, $1,780.80
5. Chad Masters and Preston Vandeburgh, 23.67, $709.20, $1,144.80
6. Shane Sproul and Kyle Stewart, 24.98, $394.00, $636.00