Cody Johnson Confirms COJO Championship Event Will Return To Texas In October
Cody Johnson recently took to social media to make a huge announcement regarding his special COJO event that is held in the heart of Texas where his love story began. The COJO Championship Event will take place at the Cadence Bank Center Arena in Belton, Texas starting on October 7 and finishing up on the 12.
Johnson made sure to make note of some exciting additions for this year's event. There will be one full day that is fully dedicated to just the ladies. This will feature a women's breakaway roping in addition to a ladies team roping. After the conclusion of the day of women, there will be a full day just for the youth events.
In addition to this he also made it known that there are now two events that are finally going to be recognized as American Contender Series Events. Those will be the open team roping and the open breakaway roping.
The COJO event was inspired by the famous George Strait Team Roping Classic that was a tradition to say the least. The Strait had its last event in 2017 and Cody Johnson wanted to start a new tradition.
“George Strait is a hero of mine, and all I’ve heard since I started team roping is, ‘We miss The Strait.’ I wanted to respectfully pick up the torch.” said Johnson.
Last year was the inaugural event for the COJO and it was clear based on the payout and donations to the Texas Future Farmers of America that this is an event that should stick around. There was over $845,000 in payouts alone with another half-of-a-million in physical prizes.
It has been announced that some of the industry's best sponsors are stepping up for this year's event including Bill Fick Ford, Bloomer Trailers, Resistol, and more.
Cody Johnson is stepping up to make an impact on an industry he has grown to love. The COJO is looking like an event that is here to stay.
Visit his official website for the schedule and more information about the event.
