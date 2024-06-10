How to Qualify for the Calgary Stampede
Few rodeos rival the the prestige of the Calgary Stampede. The Stampede invites a limited number of contestants to compete at the World's Largest Outdoor Rodeo. Each year, 30 contestants are offered the opportunity to compete in bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.
The Calgary Stampede stipulates which 30 contestants get the coveted invitation to compete at their rodeo. For the saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, tie-down roping, and steer wresting; the committee invites the top five from the 2023 Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) final standings, top 15 from the 2023 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) World Standings, and top 10 from the 2024 PRCA Current Year Standings. For the bull riding; the top four from the 2023 CPRA final standings, top 15 from the 2023 PRCA World Standings, five exemptions, and the top six from the 2024 PRCA Current Year Standings get invited.
The Calgary Stampede offers barrel racers more inclusive parameters. Six spots get allotted to invitees from two separate qualifying events held throughout the year in addition to the top four from the 2023 CPRA final standings, the top 15 from the 2023 WPRA World Standings, and the top five from the 2024 Current Year Standings.
The 2024 WPRA Western Regional Event Qualifier took place April 11-14, 2024 in Salina, Utah. Chelsea Moore (Wichita, Kan.) and Katelyn Scott (Odessa, Tex.) punched their tickets at this inaugural event. The second qualifying event will take place June 11-12, 2024 on the Stampede grounds, and the girls will have a chance to lay it all on the line for a chance to advance. All contestants run in the first go round on June 11. The top 60% of competitors advance to the second go round. The top three in the aggregate qualify to compete at the Calgary Stampede July 5-14. One remaining spot comes from the Stampede Challenge. After the completion of the second go round, contestants are given the opportunity to pay an additional entry fee for a buy-back opportunity. The fastest time from this new "buy-back" earns the final qualifying spot.
The draw includes several past qualifiers to the Calgary Stampede and 2017 Calgary Stampede Champion Tiany Schuster. There are several other Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and Canadian National Finals Rodeo qualifiers in next week's lineup, inlcuding veterans like 2014 WPRA World Champion Fallon Taylor, and 2024 WPRA Resistol Rookie Season Leader Ocean Veilleaux.
Good luck to all of the women taking a chance and trying to qualify for the few spots to Calgary. Watch for our continued coverage and results of the qualifier.