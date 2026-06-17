Idaho Ridgeview Pro Rodeo Rewards Cowboys and Cowgirls With Over $250,000

There will be some major change ups in the World Standings this week after the weekend tallies come in for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

With several rodeos paying over $100,000 this week, the opportunities were out there to make a push in the standings and you can bet the top competitors were taking full advantage.

One of the main stops for the week was Driggs, Idaho which is the home to the Ridgeview Pro Rodeo. The total payout awarded to competitors was in excess of $255,000.

Every one of the winners of the events is currently ranked in the top 50 of the world standings. Let’s take a look at the champions.

Driggs, Idaho Rodeo Champions

In the bareback riding, Bronc Marriott from Grantsville, Utah, is currently ranked No. 37 in the world standings, and you can be sure, he will be moving up. He took on Summit Pro Rodeo’s ‘Game Trail’ and won the battle. After his eight seconds’ worth of work, the judges awarded him 89.5 points for the win and a check worth $7,896.

World Champion Tyler Waguespack picked up another championship to add to his lengthy resume. He threw his steer in 3.4 seconds and picked up the number one check worth $4,808.

Cash Duty paired up with Trent Vaught in the team roping for the win. Duty is making his way up the standings, sitting No. 37 currently, while his partner Vaught is No. 7. The 4.7-second time they turned in was worth $5,464 each.

Familiar name, Kade Bruno, who is already a four-time NFR cowboy, is paving the way for his fifth qualification. He is sitting comfortably at No. 4 in the world standings and the $7,755 he earned in Driggs is certainly going to help him climb further. Together with Frontier Rodeo’s ‘Big Sky’, the duo posted an 89.5-point score for the win.

Tie-down roper Brodey Clemons padded his pockets full of money over the weekend. After earning the win in Sisters, Ore., he also split the win in Driggs. He tied with veteran Shane Hanchey for the win with their matching 7.8-second runs. The Idaho payday was worth $4,935 each.

Carlee Otero found her way to the top of the leaderboard in the barrel race. She and her great mount stopped the clock at 17.17 to earn the top spot. The check was worth $7,029.

Tristen Hutchings is doing all he can to hold on to the top spot in the world standings in the bull riding. He has earned every penny and did so again with his 89.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s ‘Misunderstood’. Hutchings added $7,755 to his season earnings.

Hang on to your hats, folks, because the rodeo road is getting hot and the action is just starting to unfold for the summer season.