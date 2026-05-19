Tristen Hutchings Continues Hot Streak in Pursuit of First Gold Buckle

The world standings have been shaken up once again after a jam-packed weekend of rodeos. In an impressive turn of events, Tristen Hutchings has surpassed Stetson Wright and is now the No. 1 bull rider in the world with $121,027, $10,000 ahead of Wright.

The Grind Doesn't Stop

Hutchings competed in two rodeos over the weekend, the Liberty Hill Pro Rodeo and Rodeo Killeen. He earned a check at the latter, with a fourth-place finish.

Since joining the PRCA in 2020, he has competed at the National Finals Rodeo four times. He finished fifth in the in world in back-to-back seasons (2024 and 2025) and is now coming with a vengeance this season to land on top.

Hutchings scored his first 91-point ride just a few weeks ago at the 48th George Paul Memorial Xtreme Bull Riding on the back of Jags Metal Soul from Stockyards ProRodeo. This was his best performance of the season and it landed him the first-place prize in Del Rio, Texas.

With an average score of 86.5 points (compared to 81-points last season), Hutchings is gearing up for what could be the best season of his career. The only other cowboys to cross the $100,000 earnings mark in bull riding this season so far are Wright and Jake Gardner ($101,604), so if Hutchings can keep this momentum heading into the summer months, it could be huge for the cowboy.

Big Wins To Come

Last season he landed some huge checks, including a big win at RodeoHouston. Similarly this year, he cashed in for a huge paycheck at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Despite not taking home as many wins as he may like, Hutchings continues to grind at multiple rodeos each weekend, bringing in smaller cash prizes that are giving him the boost he needs in the standings.

With Wright being as dominant as he is in the bull riding arena, it will be quite the feat for any cowboy to best him by the end of the season. Hutchings has shown he is hungry to take the world title away from the 10-time World Champion as he seeks his first gold buckle.

With another win under his belt, hopefully Hutchings can continue this drive into the summer. With Cowboy Christmas and The Daddy of ‘Em All quickly approaching, all athletes are looking to head to the Thomas & Mack arena come December.