‘I’m Back’: Shad Money Mayfield Announces Return to the Arena Following Surgeries

As the lucrative summer run kicks off, Shad Mayfield shared two simple words with PRORODEO: "I'm back."

The seven-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier has nearly $2 million in career earnings, and at just 25 years old, has made a habit of setting records across the country. Mayfield has two gold buckles on his lengthy and impressive resume: tie-down roping (2020) and all-around cowboy (2024).

And we have not seen him inside the arena since Round 10 of the 2025 NFR.

Addressing Long-Standing Issues

Shad Mayfield | Nathan Meyer Photography

Following a heartbreaking finish to the 2025 NFR, where he finished second in a tight race for another World Championship, Mayfield underwent two major surgeries. After two years of battling through the pain and limitations, the cowboy raised in Clovis, N.M., decided that it was time to address the underlying issues fully.

Mayfield has been sidelined from competition since December 18, when he underwent FAI (Femoroacetabular Impingement) and macro-fracture surgery on his left hip. On March 26, one of the best teams in the country also completed a similar surgery on his right hip.

Hailing from Nashville, Tenn., Dr. Thomas Byrd is a team physician for the Tennessee Titans and has served as a physician for the U.S. Olympic Team. A pioneer in his field, Dr. Byrd has extensive experience with this surgery, rodeo athletes, and hip issues.

Byrd has operated on several top rodeo cowboys struggling with similar hip issues, including Taylor Santos, who made a huge return in 2025, earning the CINCH Timed Event Championship.

Mayfield, who has been eyeing a return by the Calgary Stampede since he first announced the surgery, will be back even sooner than anticipated.

Cowboy+ shared that Mayfield will be competing at Reno (Nev.) Rodeo, as well as Pecos, Texas, and Lehi, Utah, in late June. This fall, rodeo fans will have an inside look at the big return, with the premiere of a new docuseries, "Shad," which will follow Mayfield through the summer.

Currently, Mayfield has $3,648 in season earnings, after competing in five rodeos in October 2025. He is currently unranked in the 2026 World Standings, but with major payouts on the line for the next three and a half months, a return to the NFR is a possibility.

As of June 11, the magic number for the top 15 cutoff is $36,387. These cowboys are all chasing Riley Webb, who has a commanding lead in No. 1, with $146,349.