Four-Time NFR Qualifier Sidelined While Recovering From Hip Surgery

Four-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, Cole Franks, will be taking a few months away from the arena for recovery and rehab to start 2026. The 24-year-old underwent hip surgery on January 28.

Franks, a talented bareback rider, is looking at roughly four months out of the arena, as he focuses on the future and longevity of his career. Although he initially planned to be out for about two months, the surgery was more invasive than originally hoped.

Despite the difficulty of the surgery, it was a success, and Franks is hoping to return to competition at the end of May.

Franks' Comeback

Cole Franks | Nathan Meyer Photography

Although the two cowboys compete on different ends of the arena, Franks has both surgery and surgeon in common with fellow NFR qualifier, Shad Mayfield. Dr. J.W. Thomas Boyd, a Nashville-based hip specialist, completed successful procedures for the pair of talented athletes.

Ironically, Franks is hoping to be back in action for the Music City Rodeo, May 28-30, in Nashville, Tenn., where he just underwent surgery.

Franks reported that his labrum was torn and there were signs of early arthritis in the hip joint. A 2-centimeter bone spur was removed, as it had been impeding the joint's function. The bone spur was limiting blood flow to the socket, and Boyd had to do a micro-fracture to restore blood flow.

In a press release from PRORODEO, Franks shared:

"He did a lot of shaving and shaping. He definitely had to do a lot more than was expected. This was a little more invasive, so that means getting back to riding is going to take a little longer than we were hoping for, but it'll be worth it in the long run."

While physical therapy and preparing to return to the bucking chutes will help pass the time and keep Franks focused, the downtime also coincides with a major life event. Franks and his wife, Dustie, recently moved to Tremonton, Utah, and are expecting their first child on February 28.

He shared with PRORODEO,

"Knowing the baby was going to come, that's what ultimately led to deciding to have this surgery," Franks said. "This will give me time at home with the baby, which is a lot better than rodeoing all over the place and not being at home with him."

