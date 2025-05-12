In College Rodeo Circles Tarleton State Is Synonymous With Grit and Greatness
When you think college rodeo you should think Tarleton State University as they are one in the same. With 39 national championships and countless regional champions (in possibly the toughest region in the country) they are impossible to overlook.
In the past few years the school acquired a new facility that put everything the team needed under one roof. The Doty Rodeo Complex offers a place to practice, study, work out, have team meetings, etc. This has changed the game for the already very successful program. The facility offers a fully functional weight room, many classrooms, an indoor arena with bucking chutes, a full outdoor arena, indoor stalls, outdoor runs with shelters, etc. Whatever the team members could possibly need the facility offers.
The coaches that TSU offers are irreplaceable. Mark Eakin, head coach, has been the forefront of the program for a long time. While he refuses to take credit for himself his accolades do that for him. He has been the National Coach of the Year, an award you can only win once, and the Southwest Region Coach of the Year 10 times.
Brittany Stewart, who was an athlete of TSU Rodeo, is the Associate Head Coach. They have also acquired many speciality coaches whose accolades are well known throughout the rodeo industry as there are many National Finals Rodeo qualifications. Tilden Hooper, Haven Meged, Shelby Meged, and Amanda Wisehart are just a few.
Tarleton Rodeo would not be what it is without the support they receive from Erath County. “The community in Stephenville and all of/around Erath County is second to none. No matter what a need may be from a student, or the team as a whole, we have someone that is looking to step in and help.” said Stewart. For the first time ever this year the team raised $250,000.
As the team gears up for the college finals you will see some of their big sponsors across the team members shirts. They receive tremendous support from Driver Land and Cattle, American Hats, 4C Cattle Company, Capri Campers, Smarty Rodeo, Signature Equine Hospital, Triple Crown Feed, and Easley Trailers.
With the community support, new facility, coaching staff, strength training coach, there is a level of dominance that is coming from this team. Both men’s and women’s teams had dominating showcases this year during the region rodeos and will hopefully finish off what they start in Casper in June.
The false narrative around Tarleton Rodeo is that their team is too big, that if you go there you will be lost on the spectrum. That is entirely not true. The coaches, community, teammates, sponsors, etc. will always go to battle for you and have your back if you do right by them. If you buy into their system and the will to win, you will be a member for life and that makes all the difference.