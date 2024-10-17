Inaugural Cody Johnson Championship Star-Studded Field Narrowed to 60
When Cody Johnson announced that he would be hosting a new team roping event back in July, it became the talk of the team roping world. As the news evolved and details were released, Belton, Texas October 15 - 19 was a must stop for team ropers.
So far, the event has lived up to the hype.
Veterans of the sport see hints of resemblance of another country music superstar's team roping of the past. For decades, George Strait hosted his namesake team roping in San Antonio, Texas, but in 2017, Strait announced that after 35 years, it would be the last one.
In his announcements on social media and his website, Johnson spoke of Strait.
“I wanted to respectfully pick up the torch. George Strait is a hero of mine. I’ve met the man a few times, and he’s everything I thought he would be. If we’re talking about a guy in country music who’s stood up for cowboys, and made sure that cowboy was kept at the forefront of his songs, George Strait is my gold standard.”
While he may have used the George Strait Classic as a model, Johnson is setting his own standard. Team ropers and fans alike are reaping the benefits.
With nearly 200 teams vying for the top 60 spots to make the short round, the competition was intense. To qualify, teams needed to be in the top 10 fastest times of one of the six rotations.
When they back in the box on Saturday, October 19 for the short round, everyone will start with a clean slate. They are roping for an incredible prize package that will include a Bill Fick Ford F350 Dually, Bloomer gooseneck stock combo trailer, custom guitar signed by Cody Johnson, Gist buckle, Cactus Saddle, Smarty Trainer, TurtleBox Speaker, Resistol hat, Resistol Hat Pac, Cactus Gear horse blanket and Blue Otter sunglasses. That's just for first.
The reserve champions will earn a Henry 44 mag Golden Boy Rifle with custom engraving, Resistol Hat Pac, Cactus Saddlery Pad and a Cactus Gear horse blanket.
Awards will continue through fourth place and each of the fast times in the three full rounds and short go will be awarded a Clint Orms money clip.
Fans can tune into all the action live on Teton Ridge Plus.
Who will be competing?
- Ketch Kelton/Jace Helton
- Kavis Drake/Denim Ross
- Kellan Johnson/JC Flake
- Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle T Lockett
- Clint Summers/Jake Long
- Tanner Tomlinson/Cory Petska
- Kolton Schmidt/Landen Glenn
- JR Dees/Michael Fortenberry
- Billy Bob Brown/Cooper Freeman
- Korbin Rice/Josh Patton
- Joe Mattern/Cash Duty
- Brye Crites/Levi Lord
- Cory Kidd V/Ty Arnold
- Bubba Buckaloo/Little Michael Calmelat
- Luke Brown/Logan Medlin
- Clay Smith/Junior Nogueira
- Riley Kittle/Will Woodfin
- Chad Masters/Ross Ashford
- Curry Kirchner/Tyler McKnight
- Andrew Ward/Jake Long
- Coleman Proctor/ColebyPayne
- Erich Rogers/Cory Petska
- Rhen Richard/Dillon Graham
- Kolton Schmidt/Chase Tryan
- Chris Francis/Cade Passig
- Hagen Peterson/Michael Fortenberry
- JR Dees/Kaden Profili
- Tyler Tryan/Nicky Northcott
- Dawson Graham/Douglas Rich
- Shane Philipp/Tyler Worley
- Manny Esgusquiza/Lane Mitchell
- Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord
- Colby Lovell/Ty Arnold
- Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp
- Luke Brown/Jade Corkill
- Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira
- Trey Gallais/Jeremy Buhler
- Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison
- Cooper Cowan/Cade Cowan
- Clay Smith/Coleby Payne
- Coy Brittain/Eddie Medina
- Chris Francis/Tyler McKnight
- Tyler Tryan/Hunter Koch
- Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham
- Wyatt Imus/Lucas Falconer
- Shane Philipp/Lane Mitchell
- James Arviso/Will Woodfin
- Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin
- Tyler Wade/Paul Eaves
- Bubba Buckaloo/Jade Corkill
- Cash Duty/Cashton Weidenbener
- Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler
- Kaleb Driggers/Wesley Thorp
- Colby Lovell/Joseph Harrison
- Chad Masters/Wyatt Cox
- Clay Smith/Nicky Northcott
- Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord
- Chris Francis/Josh Patton
- Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning
- Dawson Graham/Cooper Freeman
Looking at this list, it is surely a who's who of the team roping world. Stay tuned to Rodeo on SI for more coverage of the CoJo Championship.