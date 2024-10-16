Inaugural CoJo Open Team Roping Starts Historical Week in Belton, Texas
This week is historic as it’s set to hold the first-ever CoJo Open Team Roping, an event built around two things: a love for team roping and helping others.
The Cadence Bank Center Arena in Belton, Texas is hosting an event that is gaining the attention of the western industry. A vision by country music star, Cody Johnson is coming to life. A full week of team roping and other events will happen because of the singer's efforts.
The Cojo Open will include amateur ropings, a celebrity pro-am, and the open. Additional events include a golf tournament and a charity gala to raise more money for the organization's mission.
Their mission, other than to host a phenomenal event, is to support survivors of human trafficking and the next generation of agricultural leaders through Texas FFA.
Starting Tuesday, October 15, the qualifying round consists of the following: the top 60 teams will qualify for the short round on Saturday, October 19th. 500 teams are anticipated to rope in the qualifier for their shot at making it back Saturday, October 19.
Thursday, October 17 is the 12.5 Roping and Friday the 18th will consist of 10.5 Businessman’s Roping with 8.5 Incentive. Saturday will be a busy day in Belton, Texas, with the Celebrity Pro-Am starting at nine that morning and then moving into the Open Championship round at 2 pm.
Saturday the short round format will consist of a clean slate—three steer progressive on two head.
While the short round on Saturday is a sold-out ticketed event you can catch all the action for the entire week on the CoJo Team Roping website, thanks to Teton Ridge.
Fan-favorite competitors such as Kaleb Driggers, Wesley Thorp, Dustin Egusquiza, Levi Lord, and Chad Masters will be there in support of the inaugural CoJo Open Team Roping.
As the inaugural CoJo Open Team Roping starts this week, it’s sure to be a favorite as the years progress. An extraordinary event with the finest competitors and a goal to raise money for a cause special to the Johnson Family.