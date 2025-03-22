Inaugural Music City Rodeo to Feature Some of Country Music’s Brightest Stars
Broadway Street welcomes country music fans, rodeo fans, and professional rodeo athletes to the first Professional Cowboys Rodeo Association (PRCA) rodeo, held where the heart of country music lies.
Just weeks ago, fan-favored rodeo athletes such as Wacey Schalla, Tim O’Connell, Kade Bruno, and Cooper James shared on their personal social media hints that they were all together in Nashville working on a project.
However, little did everyone know that the project would announce the inaugural Music City Rodeo held May 29-31 at the Bridgestone Arena. Bringing together the most iconic athletes and the biggest stars of country music coming together for an unforgettable weekend.
During the three-day rodeo weekend, over 50,000 fans will come together to cheer cowboys and cowgirls on as they compete. After the rodeo, they’ll enjoy a concert from headliners like Jelly Roll, Reba, and Tim McGraw.
Coming together in a city rich in country music history, it seems fitting they’ll make rodeo history as well.
In an interview with FOX News, Jelly Roll said, “ As a Nashville native, this felt like a chance to be a part of a history-making event for the city. I have vivid memories when it was announced in Nashville that we were getting a hockey team with the Predators, or a football team with the Titans...and I watched Bridgestone Arena be built from the ground up. Headlining Music City Rodeo in my hometown as a part of the first rodeo brought to town feels like the same type of milestone."
This event will bring together everything the Western lifestyle embodies, and those who have yet to experience it will realize how truly special it is.
Offering everything from traditional ticketed seats to four different VIP experiences, including Rookie VIP, Bronze Bronc VIP, Silver Spur VIP, and Gold Buckle VIP, the hosts of this event have thought of everything and have demonstrated before the event even begins that this is one you won’t want to miss.
To participate in the inaugural Music City Rodeo, you can find the information needed to sign up for the presale, watch the hype video, and get all your questions answered here.
As Reba said during the hype video published on the Music City Rodeo website, “Right here in the heart of Broadway where honky tonk meets daredevil grit, rodeo, and country music collide.”
Whether you’re there for the music, the rodeo, or both, collide into two of the best worlds for this inaugural three-day event.