Country Music Star to Serve As 'College GameDay' Guest Picker for Georgia-Ole Miss
As ESPN's College GameDay returns to the South before Ole Miss takes on Georgia in Athens, the popular college football pregame show is fittingly bringing on country singer Jelly Roll to be this week's guest picker.
Every week, College GameDay brings on a different celebrity guest picker to join the show and help pick the outcomes of some of the top games of the day. This week, the two-time Grammy-nominated country artist will join Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit at the desk for this week's slate of games. Jelly Roll joins Sabrina Ionescu, Theo Von, LaVar Arrington, Matthew Tkachuk, Candace Parker and Trae Young as celebrity guest pickers on the show this year.
Jelly Roll already has ties to ESPN's college football coverage as last year, his hit song ‘Get By' was the soundtrack of the network's coverage during the 2024–25 season.
This week's game features a top-10 SEC clash between No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 9 Georgia. The Rebels are off to an undefeated 6–0 start this year, while the Bulldogs are 5–1, having already lost to SEC rival Alabama. Whichever team can get the win will get a boost in the SEC race, as well as their chances to make the College Football Playoff.