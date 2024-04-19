Inside Look at World Champion's Follow-Up Season Following Record Year
With nearly $1.5 million in earnings in 2023 alone, Tonozzi’s year was nothing short of a fairytale. From her complete takeover of the Pro Rodeo world to her futurity standouts, there wasn’t a set of results that you didn't find her name at the top.
Coming off a storybook year like that, the expectations can be high, but if anyone can withstand the pressure, it’s Tonozzi. With an unbelievable string of horses from futurity age to open level, she continues to win in the 2024 season.
Although she sits just outside of the Top 15 in the WPRA World Standings, top finishes at Texas Swing Rodeos, and just 13 rodeos on her count, she has all of the time and opportunity in the world to climb her way to the top. There is one place where she continues to dominate, however, and that is the futurity and derby scene of barrel racing.
With top finishes at the Kinder Cup, Royal Crown, and most recently, the inaugural Diamond Classic event in Abilene, Texas, she is well on her way to another great year. She sits just inside the cut for the final round of the last Texas Swing Rodeo in San Angelo after placing in the round with a 14.24-second run on Babe on The Chase, aka “Birdie.”
On top of her performance career, Tonozzi continues to maintain an impeccable breeding program comprised of dominant mare power she previously competed on and two stallions, A Guy With Proof and Blazzin The Way. Tonozzi and her husband, Garrett, breed and own prospects and offer a select few to the public each year.
In 2023, the couple consigned two top prospects to the legendary Pink Buckle Sale, totaling $600,000 for their consignments, with the 3rd highest seller of the day, “Kiss Me Good By,” for $490,000 to 4M Equine Ranch. This is no position they are a stranger to, as in 2021, they sold the second high seller and now $250,000 earning mare “Tres Chasin Babe PZ” to Teton Ridge.
Keep an eye out for this dominant force in the sport of barrel racing to see what she does to follow up her storybook year in 2024. Her winning streak is far from over, and she will continue to be an influence for many years to come.