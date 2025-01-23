International Professional Rodeo Association World Champions Crowned at IFR55
The 2024 season has officially concluded for International Professional Rodeo Association contestants. At the 55th International Finals Rodeo, World Champions were crowned on Sunday, January 19, 2025. With a half-million dollar purse and coveted titles on the line, competition was fierce in these tight races over the four rounds of the finals.
World Championships were earned, based on season and finals earnings. Aggregate titles were also on the line, for those who performed best at IFR55. It was a great mix of rookies and season veterans taking home the championships for 2024.
Bareback Riding
Dalton, Ga., cowboy, Tanner Phipps, earned the World Championship title, with $68,212 in season earnings. Phipps entered IFR55 with a lead in the standings and after a solid performance at the finals, walked away with his third consecutive championship.
Blayn Hughston of McBain, Mich., was absolutely unstoppable at IFR55, becoming the second cowboy in history to win all four rounds. Hughston took home the aggregate win and $22,222 over the finals.
Steer Wrestling
Cody Doescher of Webber Falls, Okla., earned his first IPRA World Championship. With $33,084 in season earnings, the cowboy finished the season on top. Doescher had a successful finals to seal the deal, winning $8,333.
The Canadian cowboy, Matt Fisher of Edwards, Ontario, earned the aggregate win. With $11,111 in finals earnings, Edwards placed in three of four rounds.
Team Roping
When the dust settled after Round 4, Heath King of Leicester, N.C., walked away with the World Championship in the heading at IFR55. It marked his second consecutive title, with $47,953 in season earnings. Placing in two rounds and the average helped King and his partner, Stephen Britnell, earn the win.
Britnell of Knoxville, Tenn., finished the finals as the World Champion Heeler, with $48,591 in season earnings. This marks Britnell's eighth IPRA World Championship in the heeling.
Jake Wells and Bryer Hamilton earned the aggregate win, banking $15,740 at IFR55. Wells, of Rainsville, Ala., and Hamilton, of Cleveland, Tenn., won Round 1 and placed in two others, also finishing the 2024 season as Reserve World Champions.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Kody Rinehart of Rienzi, Miss., went two-for-two, winning back-to-back World Championships. Rinehart set a new record for single-season earnings, with $74,774. Rineheart won Round 1 and placed in Round 2, en route to winning the title.
The aggregate win went to Timothy Troyer of Weatherford, Okla. Troyer won Rounds 2 and 4, placed second in Round 3, earning $17,593 at IFR55. He finished the year third in the IPRA World Standings.
Tie Down Roping
Andrew Burks of Athens, Ala., walked away with the World Championship. The cowboy won two rounds and tied for second in one round, finishing first in the aggregate. Ultimately, Burks earned $18,981 at the finals, finishing the season with $54,179.
Breakaway Roping
Kyla Matthews of Athens, Tenn. earned $11,574 at IFR55, on her way to winning the World Championship. Matthews tied for the win in Round 2, placed in Round 3, and won the aggregate. Although she came into the finals in the fourth position, the three-time World Champion came out on top with both titles.
Barrel Racing
The cowgirl from Southhaven, Miss., Kindyl Scruggs, rode Melrose Chrome to the World Championship. With $42,155 in season earnings, Scruggs and the gelding she purchased as a project led the World Standings all year and could not be shaken from the top at the finals.
Bayleigh Choate may have been a rookie at IFR55, but she and TJR Stinson Blue earned the aggregate win. Choate hails from Cleveland, Tenn. and won Rounds 1 and 4, placing in Rounds 2 and 3. The duo had a very successful week, winning $17,593 and moving up from no. 15 in the World Standings to no. 5.
Bull Riding
Brody Robinson of Galax, Va. earned his first IPRA World Championship, as a rookie. With $46,654 in season earnings, Robinson entered the finals in second place. He placed in the first three rounds, as well as second in the aggregate, to take the win.
Dekan Garland won Round 1, placed second in Round 2, and placed third in Round 3, winning the aggregate. Garland climbed from no. 11 to no. 4 in the World Standings through the finals, winning $15,741.