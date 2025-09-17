Jacek Frost's Latest Run Marks Him as One To Watch Ahead of NFR

The 2025 regular rodeo season is racing towards the finish line in just a few short weeks. PRORODEO cowboys have been fighting tooth and nail for their spot at the National Finals Rodeo, and this time of year is crucial for those at the bottom of the top 15. Some athletes are pushing to see that arena for the first time.

For bareback rider Jacek Frost, this year has been pivotal in his career, marking his first trip to the top where he sits at No. 10 in the world standings. He’s fighting to the finish strong to make sure he sees the Thomas and Mack arena.

Frost has made his mark this season, winning a few notable rodeos and, most recently, taking home the top spot at the Pendleton Round-up.

Frost began his push in Pendleton, Oregon with a 91.5-point ride on Brookman Rodeo's Lunatic Heaven in the finals. The ride earned him over $16,000 and pushed him up to No. 16 in the world standings.

He didn’t stop there; he moved up once again, thanks to an 87.5-point ride on Macza Pro Rodeo's Side Show in the Pendleton Round-Up short go.

After two championships in two weeks and an average of 174 points on two head, Frost battled his way to No. 10 at a time when it was crucial.

Making his mark this year, Frost took home wins at iconic rodeos like the Puyallup Rodeo and Walla Walla Frontier Days. He’s made $136,293 this season, and a solid performance at the NFR could double that for the cowboy.

Big Wins At Big Rodeos Pushed Frost Into The Top 10

Frost entered Pendleton just $2,000 outside the top 15, and knew he had to pull out some of his best performances of the season. With the money he made between Puyallup and Pendleton, he managed to push from No. 16 to No. 10.

He has a chance to further his run in the top 10 as he enters the final weeks of the season. Twenty of the world's best cowboys from each rough stock event will be invited to the Duel at the Dunes with another $20,000 up for grabs.

Frost’s potential NFR run has the ability to push him into the spotlight in the world of bareback riding. If he keeps up this impressive period, he’ll be one to watch in December as the NFR takes place December 4th through the 13th.

Recommended Articles