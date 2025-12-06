Shop 'Til You Drop, Gift Shows Galore in Las Vegas During the 2025 NFR

While the main attraction of Las Vegas during the first two weeks of December is rodeo, do not dismay - there is something for everyone. For the shopper in your life (or maybe yourself), some of the best western and rodeo trade shows of the entire year are during the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Cowboy Christmas

The official gift show of the NFR is Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Since 1986, they have brought some of the best shopping of the entire year to life in Vegas. This year, the show will be open December 4-13, 9 AM - 4PM daily. Admission is free and inside you will find over 500,000 square feet hosting over 375 exhibitors.

Do not miss out on the Rodeo Saloon (South Hall, Level 1), featuring specialty drinks. The Ariat Rodeo Live Stage (South Hall, Level 2) features daily programming with several great hosts. In the Cowboy Christmas Village (South Hall, Level 2), you will find Christmas trees, an area for the kiddos to write their letters to Santa and drop them in a special mailbox, and photo walls. Santa Claus makes daily appearances from 11 AM - 2 PM.

Cinch Cowboy Commons (South Hall, Level 1) features the No Spin Rodeo Live and RumpChat podcasts, as well as replays of the previous night's NFR performance. Bites and Brews is in the South Hall, Level 2, next to the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage. Last, but certainly not least, the Wrangler Rodeo Arena (Platinum Lot) will host the YETI Junior NFR in a specially-designed tent, with more than 800 entries.

Stetson Country Christmas / Roper Cowboy Marketplace

Held at the Rio Las Vegas, this show is open December 4-14, 9 AM - 5 PM daily. For the kiddos, the World Championship Dummy Roping will be December 11-14, 9 AM - 4 PM. NFR watch parties and daily live entertainment make this another great place to be for shoppers and Vegas visitors.

Three-time NFR qualifier Sydni Blanchard will host the Ride Fearless Show at the Roper Market Place inside the Horseshoe Casino, with guests like Latricia Duke, Mo Brings Plenty, and Derrick Begay.

CINCH Western Gift Show

The South Point Hotel and Casino is a hotbed of activity during the NFR, with the arena inside the hotel hosting days of team roping action. Opening December 2, the CINCH Western Gift Show will be open daily from 9 AM- 6 PM, through December 14.

Downtown Christmas Expo

Held at the Plaza Hotel and Casino, the Downtown Christmas Expo is open December 4-13, from 9 AM - 4:30 PM daily. The Plaza will also be hosting junior rodeo, roping, barrel racing, ranch sorting, and stock dog trial events throughout the NFR.

