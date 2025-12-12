Jess Pope’s Hot Streak Heats Up With NFR Bareback World Title in Sight

The second eliminator pen of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) has come and gone, and it didn’t leave without taking its toll. The 15 bareback riders walked in beat up, tired, and sore – but this round did more than test their bodies. It drew a clear line between the mindsets of champions and those still grinding to stay in the average and world title races.

After several rounds in which Jess Pope didn’t quite showcase the level of riding everyone knows he’s capable of, in Round 7, we saw him flip the script. In Round 8, Pope made a statement, earning back-to-back wins and rewriting the trajectory of his week.

Pope's Strong NFR History

Last year, we saw a similar pattern from the six-time NFR qualifier and 2022 World Champion. He battled through a tough week, but when Round 9 rolled around, he broke through and picked up his first win of the 2024 Finals.

Pope and his Four Star Rodeo partner, Deep Springs, put together an electric eight seconds that sent them straight to the leaderboard, winning by a whole point.

Deep Springs came into the round with an average stock score of 45.06 points and a long history of giving cowboys a run for their money. With every move the horse threw at him, Pope rose to the occasion and made the adjustments he needed.

His effort earned him another trip to the South Point Hotel & Casino, his second in just 24 hours, along with a $36,668 payday and two rounds still to go.

Nathan Meyer Photography

What if the NFR Ended Tonight?

Through his consistency, Rocker Steiner has built nearly a $100,000 lead over the Reserve Champion in the world title race. But the average is a different story. If the NFR ended tonight, Steiner would sit in eighth, but who would sit in the first-place spot?

None other than the man who just won Round 8.

Pope currently leads with 684.50 points on eight head. While he’s only won two rounds, he has been cashing checks and riding consistently, bringing his total to NFR earnings so far to $136,563.56.

As long as the 27-year-old cowboy from Waverly, Kans., keeps riding consistently and showing up for the average, he has every chance to maintain this momentum. In a shocking look, Pope is currently projected to be the World Champion with his incredible position in the average. He holds about three points on the other competitors in the average.

Round 8 Bareback Results

1. Jess Pope, 88.25 points on Four Star Rodeo's Deep Springs, $36,668

2. Sam Petersen, 87.25, $28,980

3. Dean Thompson, 86.25, $21,882

4. Mason Clements, 85.25, $15,377

5. Waylon Bourgeois, 84, $9,463

6. Cole Franks, 83.75, $5,914

7. Bradlee Miller, 82.75

8. Garrett Shadbolt, 82.5

9. Kade Sonnier, 81.5

10. Rocker Steiner, 80.25

11. Tilden Hooper, 79.5

12. Jacek Frost, 77.5

13. Wacey Schalla, 74

14. Cooper Cooke, NS.

