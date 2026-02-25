Jeter Lawrence Claims San Antonio Xtreme Bulls Title in Stunning Comeback

Bull riding is one of the most dangerous sports an athlete can attempt. It takes one with true resilience to be able to get back on a bull after being bucked off, especially if that resulted in an injury. Jeter Lawrence is one cowboy who knows that experience firsthand.

Lawrence Suffers Brain Bleed in Early 2025

At the beginning of 2025, the 20-year-old bull rider fractured his forehead at the Oklahoma City ProRodeo. It resulted in a brain bleed that not only ended his season, but cast doubt over whether or not he’d ever step onto the chute again.

With the heart of a true cowboy, Lawrence defied all odds and is now back in the arena with something to prove. His first rodeo back was the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Xtreme Bulls, part of the Rank 45 Xtreme Bulls Series. He put any doubts to rest as he walked away a champion, with $12,000 to his name.

The win is huge for the cowboy, as at one point, doctors told him he may never ride again. Despite this, he walked up to that chute with no fear and scored an 87.5 on Stockyards ProRodeo's Insurrection in the first round, which was enough to qualify him for the finals.

Back To Claim Second NFR Qualification

His injury took place fresh off his rookie season, and his first qualification to the National Finals Rodeo, so losing that momentum was a huge blow. But with patience and perseverance, he is back in the arena looking like the cowboy he was before that fateful fall.

Lawrence matched up with Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Richard Slam on his second ride in San Antonio, and the pair scored a massive 89 points, which was enough to secure him the title in his second rodeo of the season. In the same weekend, he finished fourth at the Georgia National Rodeo with an 86.5-point ride.

Looking towards the rest of the season, Lawrence knows he has some work to do. He sits at No. 31 in the world standings, but has only competed at two rodeos. With scores as high as the ones he’s put up already, there’s no doubt that he is coming back with a vengeance this season.

During his first NFR in 2024, he won Round 2 and landed at No. 8 in the world. Now that he is back from this injury, this bull rider clearly has what it takes to make it to the Thomas & Mack arena again come December.