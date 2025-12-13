Which Barrel Racing Superstars Get the Call for Round 9 of 2025 NFR?

As we head into the last two rounds of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), all eyes are on the barrel racers. Which horses will they choose for Round 9?

Kassie Mowry - Heavens Got Credit

Kassie Mowry and Cornbread | Nathan Meyer Photography

Mowry does not make decisions "just because," and her decision to stay on Cornbread since Round 5 is a deliberate one. The duo has been rock solid, earning multiple round wins.

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi - Sir Epic

Pozzi-Tonozzi and Sir | PRCA Photo by Mallory Beinborn

The 18-time NFR qualifier started her week on Sir, but after a fall in Round 3, chose to give him a few days off. She ran the big gray again in Round 8, where he handled the treacherous conditions handily.

Emily Beisel - Teasin Dat Guy

Emily Beisel and Chewy | Nathan Meyer Photography

Beisel has rotated horses this week, first getting on "Chewy" for the third round. Chewy made three runs, rested for three days, and is now back for Round 9.

Hailey Kinsel - DM Sissy Hayday

Kinsel has only made one horse change this week, riding BCK SpyderMonkey in Round 4. She has been back on Sister since Round 5.

Megan McLeod-Sprague - Seis Corona

Megan McLeod-Sprague and Jagger | Nathan Meyer Photography

One of the few cowgirls not to change horses yet this week, McLeod-Sprague will be staying aboard Jagger for Round 9.

Lisa Lockhart - Blazin Ta Betty

Lisa Lockhart and Sasha | Nathan Meyer Photography

Lockhart is another cowgirl who has not changed horses this week, opting to remain aboard Sasha.

Carlee Otero - Cathys Kandy

Otero has made a few changes this week and will be back aboard Twix for Round 9.

Halyn Lide - Little Star O Heaven

Lide has been jump-riding her way through the 2025 NFR in impressive fashion. For Round 9, Lide will be on "Ally," owned by Gloria Leopard. Is this the pretty bay wearing a Jud Little brand that nearly broke the internet this week? We believe so.

Tayla Moeykens - Heaven Sent Fame

Moeykens has made a few horse changes throughout the week, also jump-riding different horses. In Round 9, she will once again be aboard Katelyn Scott's backup, Kian.

Tricia Aldridge - Adios Pantalones

Tricia Aldridge and Adios | Nathan Meyer Photography

Aldridge is the only cowgirl on this list with only one horse in Vegas, but even if she had another, it would be hard to get off of the palomino stallion, who has made such a bright showing at the NFR.

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell - Buncha Dinero

The youngest horse in Gibson-Stillwell's string, Piper has been outstanding all week. The pair have won over $127,000 and have two more chances to add to that.

Wenda Johnson - Tempting Moon Dash

It may have been hard to tell that Johnson made a horse change in Round 8. Johnson owns Quince, a solid bay, like Steal Money. The duo finished second in their debut and are back for Round 9.

Andrea Busby - HanksNTheFastLane

Busby has spent the majority of the week aboard one of the youngest horses in her string. After two rounds aboard Born On Derby Day midweek, she got back on Goodbye.

Katelyn Scott - Streak N Liza

Katelyn Scott and Twiz | GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Scott made many fans this week with her great gelding JustA DTF Frenchman, she has won a large amount of money in the past few years riding Twiz.

Julie Plourde - Wateverock RC

Plourde was a last-minute replacement for No. 8 qualifier, Anita Ellis. While "Rocky" is technically her backup horse, the gelding has proved his worth this week. The duo is currently No. 2 in the Average.

