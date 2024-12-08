Joe Beaver Honored as Third Member of the 2024 Class of Vegas NFR Icons
Adding yet another incredible title to his resume, 8-time World Champion, Joe Beaver was honored by Las Vegas Events during Round 3 of the National Finals Rodeo. He can now be referred to as a Vegas NFR Icon.
The award is fitting as rodeo fans know the Thomas & Mack Center as the "House that Joe built."
Beaver started roping at a very young age and by 20 years old he had already earned his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo. He showed up in Las Vegas as the youngest tie-down roper and having already earned the title of Rookie of the Year.
He made the most of his trip to Vegas and after 10 rounds, the man from Victoria, Texas was the new World Champion.
Beaver would go on through his career to qualify for the NFR 22-times. In those trips, he took home eight World Championships.
He was the World Champion All-Around Cowboy in 1995-96 and 2000; Tie-Down Roper in 1985, 1987-88, 1992-93. His talents in the arena also earned him four NFR average titles.
He was a true all-around cowboy as several of the NFR trips included entries in the team roping as well. He was seen backing in the heading box at the NFR in 1997, 2000, 2002 and 2006.
If that wasn't enough the Huntsville, Texas man also qualified for the National Finals Steer Roping in 1988. In total the champion earned over $3,000,000 in his career.
For as influential as Beaver was in the arena, he now has become an incredible force outside the arena. Fans can now find Beaver behind the microphone on several stages including the nightly go round buckle celebration, the Cowboy Channel broadcast and even the back number ceremonies. Beaver shares his knowledge and insight every night of the NFR.
He and his wife Jenna are responsible for putting on several clinics around the United States and he hosts one of the biggest junior calf ropings in the spring each year.
Beaver is one of three Icons announced this year. He is joined by the team ropers who joined forces and won eight consecutive World titles - Speed Williams and Rich Skelton.
“Las Vegas Events and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association are committed to recognizing the legends who have defined what it means to be a champion at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo,” said LVE President Tim Keener. “These three great champions – Joe Beaver, Speed Williams and Rich Skelton – are true icons of the sport and synonymous with the events they competed in at the Thomas & Mack Center. We’re proud to continue to grow this program in Las Vegas by honoring the history and legacy of the NFR’s great champions.”
“Being honored as a Vegas NFR Icon is the final icing on the cake for me, and I’m truly honored to be part of this,” said Beaver. “Las Vegas and the Thomas & Mack Center is where it all started for me in 1985…I was just a kid trying to prove something. Throughout my career, I was able to compete with and against some of the greatest of all time, including Ty Murray, Trevor Brazile, Speed and Rich – guys that were dominant in their discipline. Having this recognition is like having dinner with someone you always wanted to share a meal with. And it’s a unique table.”Beaver continued, “Looking back, the greatest move for rodeo was bringing the NFR to Vegas. I’m so glad to still be involved in rodeo and the NFR as a commentator and to have experienced the thrill of competing in the Thomas & Mack Center. I’ve built a lot of long-term relationships because of this and I’m proud of that.”