Joel Harris’ One Month $100K Climb in Tie-Down Roping World Standings

PRORODEO athlete and professional tie-down roper Joel Harris redefined “possible” in the month of July.

The 23-year-old from San Angelo, Texas, is hungry for his third consecutive National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification, and the six-figure month proves just how determined he is.

Harris earned $103,616 in just a few weeks' time and is now ranked No. 4 in the World Standings. At the end of June, Harris had won a little over $75,000. As of August 18, he has banked over $180,000 this season.

Harris Dominating in July

His list of accomplishments within 30 days is astounding:



Crooked River Roundup Round 1 win, Average Champion ($2,675 + $4,012)

World's Oldest Rodeo Round 2 Champion ($3,098)

Central Wyoming Fair Average Champion ($6,381)

WYO Rodeo Round 1 Champion ($3,771)

Tied for second in the California Rodeo Salinas Average ($6,604)

Ogden Pioneer Days Round 1 Champion ($5,889)

Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Average Champion ($8,617)

Utah Days of ’47 Reserve Champion ($13,000)

Dodge City Roundup Average Champion ($6,423)

Mountain Valley Stampede Champion ($7,205)

Countless additional average and round checks

Journey to the Top

Joel Harris | Nathan Meyer for Rodeo On SI

Harris, who began his professional rodeo career in 2022, has put together an impressive resume over the past five seasons. He has finished inside the top 32 in the World Standings every year since 2023, and inside the top 10 in both 2024 and 2025.

In 2025, he put together the best NFR of his career, finishing No. 4 in the World. He banked $334,786 in earnings on the year, including $193,931 at the NFR alone. Harris was the second-highest-earning tie-down roper of the 2025 NFR.

When Harris goes on a heater, he is unstoppable, and he hit one last year in Las Vegas. He placed in seven rounds and won back-to-back rounds in Round 6 and Round 7. Harris went sub-seven seconds in Round 6, stopping the clock at an impressive 6.8 seconds.

Harris also placed in four rounds and won two at the NFR in 2024. Undoubtedly, he is hungry for a chance at a gold buckle in his return this year.

Harris has quickly put himself in contention at the top of the leaderboard this season. Although Riley Webb is running away with the lead at $259,560, No. 2 through No. 4 are split by just $9,000.

Harris and his brother, Ty, have lit up the pro rodeo trail for the past few seasons, and it looks like they will make another NFR trip this season together. Not only is the brotherly rivalry heating up, so is Joel Harris' pursuit of a gold buckle in 2026.