Joel Harris’ One Month $100K Climb in Tie-Down Roping World Standings
PRORODEO athlete and professional tie-down roper Joel Harris redefined “possible” in the month of July.
The 23-year-old from San Angelo, Texas, is hungry for his third consecutive National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification, and the six-figure month proves just how determined he is.
Harris earned $103,616 in just a few weeks' time and is now ranked No. 4 in the World Standings. At the end of June, Harris had won a little over $75,000. As of August 18, he has banked over $180,000 this season.
Harris Dominating in July
His list of accomplishments within 30 days is astounding:
Crooked River Roundup Round 1 win, Average Champion ($2,675 + $4,012)
World's Oldest Rodeo Round 2 Champion ($3,098)
Central Wyoming Fair Average Champion ($6,381)
WYO Rodeo Round 1 Champion ($3,771)
Tied for second in the California Rodeo Salinas Average ($6,604)
Ogden Pioneer Days Round 1 Champion ($5,889)
Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Average Champion ($8,617)
Utah Days of ’47 Reserve Champion ($13,000)
Dodge City Roundup Average Champion ($6,423)
Mountain Valley Stampede Champion ($7,205)
Countless additional average and round checks
Journey to the Top
Harris, who began his professional rodeo career in 2022, has put together an impressive resume over the past five seasons. He has finished inside the top 32 in the World Standings every year since 2023, and inside the top 10 in both 2024 and 2025.
In 2025, he put together the best NFR of his career, finishing No. 4 in the World. He banked $334,786 in earnings on the year, including $193,931 at the NFR alone. Harris was the second-highest-earning tie-down roper of the 2025 NFR.
When Harris goes on a heater, he is unstoppable, and he hit one last year in Las Vegas. He placed in seven rounds and won back-to-back rounds in Round 6 and Round 7. Harris went sub-seven seconds in Round 6, stopping the clock at an impressive 6.8 seconds.
Harris also placed in four rounds and won two at the NFR in 2024. Undoubtedly, he is hungry for a chance at a gold buckle in his return this year.
Harris has quickly put himself in contention at the top of the leaderboard this season. Although Riley Webb is running away with the lead at $259,560, No. 2 through No. 4 are split by just $9,000.
Harris and his brother, Ty, have lit up the pro rodeo trail for the past few seasons, and it looks like they will make another NFR trip this season together. Not only is the brotherly rivalry heating up, so is Joel Harris' pursuit of a gold buckle in 2026.
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Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.