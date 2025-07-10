Brothers in Tie-Down Roping Headline Pool B Conclusion At Calgary Stampede
Brothers Ty and Joel Harris were unbeatable in Pool B of the tie-down roping. Each took home at least one round win with the eldest brother (Ty) showing off with two of his own.
Ty was the first gunner in round one of the Pool and posted the only sub-seven second run fans have seen through the entirety of the Stampede so far. He was 6.7 in round one for the win and 7.2 for the round three victory totaling in $16,000 as the Pool B victor.
Joel placed in all three rounds as well, highlighted by a round two win with a 7.8 second run. He was $2,500 behind his brother for a reserve finish in the Pool. They will be joined with world champion Riley Webb in the finals.
After Megan McLeod-Sprague took the first two rounds of the barrel racing it was expected she would win the pool, but that wasn’t the case. She stepped off her good horse though with the finals already made to give him a day off.
Carlee Otero was right there in the first two rounds and posted the only sub-17 second run of their pool in any round. Her round three win was less than a tenth off of the arena record which was set by Anita Ellis in Pool A.
Alberta fans have to be excited for their home grown cowboy, Zeke Thurston, who spurred his way to the top of his pool in the saddle bronc riding. Even though he didn't win a round he didn't place worse than third and raked in nearly $14,500.
The first-ever breakaway roping has been fun to watch. Pool B was taken by Hali Williams who was the picture perfect image of consistency. She took second place in all three rounds winning her $16,500 with her slowest run being 3.2 seconds.
Bradi Good caught a barrier in the first round, but couldn’t be beaten in the next two. She went 2.6 and 2.4 for back-to-back round wins and earn her finals spot.
The action continues at the Calgary Stampede as Pool C begins. The finals roster is almost set and it’ll be fun to see who the next contestants are who fight their way in for each event.
The Latest Rodeo News
Rodeo Mourns Loss of Spud Jones, First Navajo Bull Rider To Ever Reach The NFR Stage
Barrel Racers Stack Earnings Over Cowboy Christmas With McLeod Sprague On Top
The NFR Open Could Be A Game Changer For These Rodeo Athletes On The Standings Bubble
Adios Pantalones Carries Aldridge To Strong Earnings During Cowboy Christmas Run