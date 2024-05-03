Joseph Harrison Dominates ARHFA Oil Can Classic
The American Rope Horse Futurity Association held its annual event in Ardmore, Okla., over the weekend of April 26-28, despite record-breaking tornadoes making their way through the area. Joseph Harrison made a huge appearance topping both the heading and heeling futurity as well as other classes throughout the weekend.
To start the weekend, the ARHFA offered Pre-Futurity classes for the next up-and-comers of the rope horse industry. Harrison and Purposely Tagged, by Hashtags and out of Purposely Driven, took the win in the Pre-Futurity Heeling. The two recorded a total score of 694.59, earning them over $6,000 for their efforts.
Harrison rode fan favorite Air Force 1, owned by Diane Beckman, to the win in the Open Heading Futurity. The flashy roan is by One Fabulous Time and out of Spooks Bellerina, and their total score of 928.98 on four head was enough for a $10,693 payday in the final round of the futurity.
Later on in the day, Harrison continued with his winning ways and clinched the Open Heeling Futurity Championship aboard NU One Time Blues owned by Gucci Equine. Affectionately known as “Boujee,” this bay roan is by the legendary sire One Time Pepto and out of Nu Bay Be Blue.
Two go-round wins and a composite score of 950.2 earned $14,385, bringing the stallion’s earnings over the $136,000 mark. The two also managed to mark the highest score of the entire show with 239.59 points in Round 1 of the Futurity.
Despite the historical weather and damaging tornadoes blowing through areas surrounding the event, the contestants and horses managed to stay safe throughout the brutal storms. Some even brought home thousands in prize money, which added to their standing in the race for the trailer given away at the ARHFA World Championship in October.
For more information or complete results, visit the American Rope Horse Futurity Association.