Kade Sonnier: From MLB Dreams to National Finals Rodeo Realities
Everyone's journey down the rodeo road is different. Many grow up in rodeo families and are just destined to be a part of the sport. Others however have to find their way. Kade Sonnier is a little bit of both.
Growing up Sonnier had baseball on his mind and rightfully so. His uncle is the legendary 'Gator', Ron Guidry, a pitcher for the New York Yankees. Having an uncle who was a Cy Young winner, 2x World Series, 5x Gold Glove and 4x All-Star would light a fire in any kid's heart for baseball.
"I was always a pretty good athlete and baseball just sort of became my thing. I had some really great coaches and I fell in love with the process of development. At a young age, probably 11 years old, I decided that I wanted to be a professional baseball player. I would watch the guys on television that I respected and wanted to be like them. I set my mind to it, and that's what I did," Sonnier said.
He did everything he could to practice and develop his skills in baseball. He strived to be the best and play on the elite teams.
"I craved being good at my craft."
Throughout his high school career, he was part of the team that won two state championships. Following, he was awarded a scholarship to play college baseball. This, unbeknownst to him at the time, is when things started to change.
"I dove for a ball in the outfield and separated my non-throwing shoulder and had to have surgery on that my first month into the season of my freshman year. The next year after recovering from surgery, I was playing catcher and popped up to throw a ball to second base and I felt something pop in my elbow. No matter how much I tried to deny it, I knew I was hurt. I had to have surgery again.
In the end 2018 turned out to be both the worst and the best years of my life so far."
On the other side of the family though is Sonnier's dad, Joey Sonnier. Unfortunately, Kade grew apart from his dad during a rough time in the elder Sonnier's life. Joey openly admits that he spent a good portion of his life involved in drugs and alcohol. His life was spiraling out of control while Kade was growing up in all things baseball.
After getting his life turned around, Joey got back to what he loved, riding saddle bronc horses. Working hard and inching his way up the standings, Joey made the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for the first time in 2018.
The Sonnier father and son had started to rekindle their relationship slowly and then more so as Kade was dealing with injuries that his dad could relate to. Joey had shoulder surgeries in the past and gave Kade advice as to when to tend to injuries and when to just admit that you are hurt.
Through the struggles, their relationship began to repair. When Joey made the WNFR, Kade was there to watch his dad.
That is when everything changed for the younger Sonnier. At that moment, in the Thomas and Mack Center, Sonnier knew he was where he was supposed to be.
The baseball scouts weren't calling but the bucking horses were.
This was monumental as Sonnier was focused on baseball and really didn't have anything to do with rodeo or horses. Sitting in the stands at the Thomas and Mack listening to the National Anthem while awaiting his dad's ride each night, Kade was overcome with emotion. Tears would fill his eyes with pride and he became filled with a sense of what he refers to as "peace." He could envision himself standing behind the bucking chutes.
In 2019 he tried to stay the course and play baseball, but it just never was the same. His love for the game and his motivation was dwindling. One thing kept poking him - rodeo. He felt like the calling was put in his heart and things just kept falling into place.
In December of 2019, exactly one year after sitting in the stands watching his dad in Las Vegas, he walked into Joey's shop and announced that he was quitting baseball and that he wanted to rodeo.
Much to his dad's surprise, the son was not following in his footsteps of riding saddle bronc horses or roping calves. He wanted to ride bareback horses. That was the calling he had and where he wanted to go. Honestly, like it or not.
March 11, 2020, just before COVID-19 hit, Kade got on his first live horse.
"I actually spurred the first horse I got on. I mistakenly had the feeling at the time, that this was easy. Well, just to clarify, this is not easy," laughed Kade.
From there, he was hooked. His dad invested in some practice horses, sort of one of each level, for Kade to learn on. Of course, the young driven "out-to-prove something" picked the hardest horse possible to get on in the beginning.
"That both killed and boosted my confidence all at the same time. I rode it, sort of. I didn't spur him and in the end landed pretty hard, but I was out to prove something to my dad."
For the next three months, the father and son spent hours in the practice pen. Some days good and others days, well, didn't exactly go as planned.
Over the summer, Kade spent time in Cody, Wyo. and participated in the Cody Night Rodeo. He used the opportunity to ride as many horses as possible and develop his skills.
2021 comes along and Stace Smith decided it was time for Kade to have his permit. He could see the talent and wanted him to be in a more controlled environment. He went on to win the Southeast Circuit by going to just 16 rodeos on his permit.
The decision was made to stay on his permit for 2022 to get more experience and gather confidence. He continued to go to college working toward getting his master's degree all while honing his skills and tending to the details.
While Kade admits that he did not accomplish all of his goals in his Resistol Rookie year, he also readily states that it was a storybook. Matched up against Keenan Hayes made winning the Rookie title challenging.
"You know you can't take a single thing away from Keenan. He's amazing and he deserved that title along with the World Title."
Breaking out in 2023, Fort Worth was a turning point for the cowboy. He went at his horses there as if he had nothing to lose. The change of mindset and the new found aggressiveness allowed Sonnier to win second at the Fort Worth, Texas rodeo and then following that he won all three rounds at San Antonio and had a great winter season.
He ended his college career by finishing as the Reserve National Champion, which lit a fire in him.
"Everywhere I went right after the college finals, I had heck and didn't place, until Calgary. I got to get on Virgil two times in two weeks. I ended up winning Calgary and then it just kept rolling. It was just amazing what happened in the month of July for me in 2023," Kade said.
One of his goals for 2023 had been met, and certainly a dream was coming true for the Louisianna man. He was headed to Las Vegas to stand on the back of those chutes, where he had previously just pictured himself. He was now the one in the spotlight and would nod his head at the Thomas and Mack Center.
"When I left the state of Louisianna and started driving to Las Vegas, I just kept thinking, 'Clear eyes, full heart, can't lose.' I knew what my purpose was and I had peace."
Knowing whether he walked out with a gold buckle or not, he wasn't going to be a loser. He had accomplished what he set out to do.
Very specifically, he had told his dad in 2018 when they walked out of the building for the last time that, "In five years, I'll be back here."
He was back. He was back in exactly five years. He did what he said he was going to do.
While the story of 2023 ended, the tale of Kade Sonnier has just begun. This season has not been what he envisioned but he has been held back by injury. He suffered a broken thumb that kept him out of competition for months. He was finally able to crack back out at Reno, Nev. but it took some time to get things going again and literally get back to riding.
As of late, Sonnier appears to have found his groove again. He won fourth at Sikeston, Missouri, second at Lawton, Okla., and first at the Bozeman Stampede in Bozeman, Mont. In just a few days, Sonnier has won nearly $8,100.
To get back to Las Vegas this year, the 24-year-old has some work to do, but it is not impossible. After spending an hour or so talking with the talent, one thing is sure - he hasn't given up on the situation and he will be doing everything in his power to make his dreams come true.
Make no mistake, Sonnier will be back at the Thomas and Mack, time will tell what date that will be.