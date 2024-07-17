Kaycee Feild Savors ‘Unexpected’ Moment with ProRodeo Hall of Fame Induction
Kaycee Feild remembers the heat and its brutality.
Back in 1992, he and his family were drenched in sweat as they stood outside on a sweltering day in Colorado Springs, watching his father, Lewis Feild, being inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
It was never intentional or spoken outright, but for Kaycee that day more than two decades ago was the last time he would visit the museum dedicated to professional rodeo’s greats. He knew he’d eventually come back to show his kids their grandfather’s space in the hall, but on his own a visit just didn’t seem right.
“Not that I avoided it, but at the same time I had feelings towards the Hall of Fame a lot like the (Wrangler National Finals Rodeo),” Kaycee said. “I had been there since I was a little baby on my mom’s lap until I was a teenager. When I started to dream about competing at the NFR, I didn’t like to go sit in the stands and watch all that much. I wanted to be there riding, not sitting there. The Hall of Fame, I kind of had that same feeling.”
Less than a year removed from announcing his retirement from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Kaycee returned to Colorado Springs with his family for his induction ceremony into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
His place in the facility – right next to his dad.
“I did good, I didn’t cry much until that was brought up,” Kaycee said. “To be in the hall with my dad, of anything I’ve ever won in my life, this tops it. It’s a very special thing because it wasn’t his goal to get in there either, it was other people’s decision.”
Lewis set the example Kaycee aimed to follow. In the late 1980s, the elder Feild was the man to beat in the PRCA, winning a combined five World Championships as an all-around cowboy (1987-89) and bareback rider (1985-86).
Like his father, Kaycee became the gold standard for bareback riders in more than a decade of dominance. After securing his PRCA card in 2007, the Genola, Utah, native went on to reach the NFR 13 times, winning the NFR average four straight years (2011-14) and securing a PRCA-record six event World Championships (2011-14, 2020-21).
Despite all the accolades, the phone call from the ProRodeo Hall of Fame back on April 8 didn’t seem real until Kaycee took a family vacation earlier this summer.
With several growing businesses and three young children occupying much of his time in retirement, the reality of being a Hall of Fame selection is something he’d never really taken the time to ponder until he had a few quiet moments during the downtime.
More than two decades removed from his last visit to the museum, Kaycee made the return to Colorado Springs over the weekend for a moment he called humbling. And, with the spirit of his father looking on, he knows his dad would have been proud of his exploits ending with them side-by-side in rodeo lore.
“The Hall of Fame and the people that are in it, my dad being in there and the guy that he was to me, you start thinking about what the Hall of Fame represents and what those guys really were – they weren’t just tough competitors or champions, it’s about what they represented in life,” Kaycee said. “It was an honor that was unexpected and just a special feeling once I sat down and really let it soak in.”