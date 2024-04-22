Landingham Gets Long Awaited Hometown Victory at Red Bluff
There is truly no way for R.C. Landingham to recall the number of times he has been at Frank Moore Arena.
Early in his life, Landingham watched countless performances from the stands, waiting for his day to compete. He climbed into the chutes at the Red Bluff, Calif., facility as a youth, junior and professional cowboy, showcasing his talents.
There have been a lot of special moments at this place. But no doubt the most recent will top them all for the foreseeable future.
Landingham’s record-setting effort in bareback riding at the 103rd Red Bluff Round-Up was a dream turned into reality. His 92.5-point score reset the rodeo record, allowing him to finally capture a personal favorite championship that has eluded him so far.
“It was a pretty special day for me. I was actually born in Red Bluff and grew up about 15 miles down the road, so it’s kind of my hometown for me,” Landingham said. “I grew up junior rodeoing in Red Bluff and all the little towns around here, and I’ve been riding in this arena a long time. I’ve had a little bit of success, won some checks, but I’ve never won here.”
The win at home was made even more special by the equine opponent Landingham got to face.
When the draw was announced, Landingham was paired with C5 Rodeo’s Virgil, one of bareback’s most iconic horses. During his career, Virgil has appeared at multiple Wrangler National Finals Rodeos, earning NFR Bareback Horse of the Year in 2017 and PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year in 2018.
Much like a win at Red Bluff, the match-up with Virgil always seemed to be out of reach for Landingham. Turns out, the two just needed to meet in the right place at the right time.
“It means a lot to me. To have that horse here – I’ve been watching that horse for 11 years throughout my career. I’ve drawn around him everywhere and never had the chance to get on him,” Landingham said. “I got to watch all these young guys coming up get on him over and over and over again, just kind of wondering how come I never got a chance. To finally draw him at this rodeo is really special for me.”
It all combined for a moment that continues an incredible start to the season for Landingham. After undergoing a procedure to address a lingering bone spur around his waist in September, the four-time NFR qualifier returned to action this winter, eager to prove he was ready to go.
The outcome at Red Bluff gave Landingham another $8,615 in prize money, giving him more than $40,500 in earnings for the season and a spot in the top 10 of the PRCA World Standings.
The goal is to keep the momentum rolling and get back to Las Vegas. Landingham already crossed one item off his bucket list this season – a win at his hometown rodeo. Next up – a world title.
“The last couple weeks have been really good, got a couple checks between Red Bluff and San Angelo. It moved me up into the top 15 and just gives you a little more confidence and motivation to keep going,” Landingham said.
Other results from Red Bluff
Riley Webb earned the all-around cowboy title after winning the tie-down roping with an aggregate of 36.5 seconds on four head and competing in team roping. He earned $11,360 in total at the rodeo.
Steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen posted an aggregate time of 19.1 seconds on four head to win the title and $7,716 in prize money.
The team roping duo of Chad Masters and Wyatt Cox had an aggregate time of 29.3 seconds on four head to earn the championship and claim $9,043 each.
Logan Cook posted an 89.5-point ride on Rosser Rodeo’s Yeti Rambler to win saddle bronc and earn $7,840.
Barrel racer Hayle Gibson had an aggregate time of 34.5 seconds on two head to win the title and earn $8,837 in prize money.
Chase Wimer won the bull riding with an 87-point ride on Flying U Rodeo’s Bad Habits. The victory put $8,350 in his ledger.