Meet the NFR Barrel Racing Sires Who Also Competed in the Thomas & Mack

A small group of stallions can claim the honor of qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and a select few also had offspring competing at the 2025 NFR.

JL Dash Ta Heaven

Kassie Mowry and Cornbread | Nathan Meyer Photography

One of the most well-known sires in barrel racing, JL Dash Ta Heaven won over $200,000 in his career. Raised by Jud Little and sold to Whitmire Ranch in 2020, JL Dash Ta Heaven was trained and jockeyed by Jolene Montgomery. The reins were then handed over to Benette Barrington-Little, who qualified for the NFR in 2010 and 2012.

Heavens Got Credit

"Cornbread," ran in rounds 5-9 with Kassie Mowry. The duo placed in three rounds and won one round. Alongside CP He Will Be Epic, Cornbread helped Mowry finish fourth in the NFR Average and win the World Championship.

Heaven Sent Fame

Owned by fellow NFR qualifier Katelyn Scott, Heaven Sent Fame made appearances in rounds 5, 7, and 10 with Tayla Moeykens.

Little Star O Heaven

Opting to give her other jump-ride, Smooth As Rico Suave, a night off in Round 9, Lide rode Little Star O Heaven.

Ticket Ta Heaven

Megan McLeod-Sprague chose her youngest backup horse, Ticket Ta Heaven, in Round 9.

Jettin Ta Heaven - Honorable Mention

Although "Keeper" was unable to compete at the 2025 NFR due to EHV-1, the incredible gelding was Halyn Lide's top earner in 2025, helping secure her second NFR qualification.

PC Frenchmans Hayday

"Dinero" is another legend in barrel racing. Owned by the Potter Ranch, the palomino stallion ran at the NFR with Sherry Cervi, helping her finish third in the Average in 2005.

Buncha Dinero

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell's home-raised and trained "Piper," made a lot of new fans at the 2025 NFR. The incredible young mare placed in six rounds, won one, and finished sixth in the Average. The duo won $188,609 during the 10-day rodeo.

DM Sissy Hayday

"Sister" ran in nine of the 10 rounds in Las Vegas with Hailey Kinsel. She placed in four, won one, and finished seventh in the Average.

Blazin Jetolena

"Jet" was a futurity standout who went on to run at the 2005 NFR with Melanie Southard. Owned by Busby Quarter Horses, Jet has sired multiple NFR qualifiers.

Teasin Dat Guy (ridden by Emily Beisel) and Blazin Ta Betty (ridden by Lisa Lockhart) banked big checks at the 2025 NFR and Jet is the maternal grandsire of both great mares.

Blingolena

In 2024, Carlee Otero and "Sly" lit up the Thomas & Mack with some of the fastest runs of the entire week. Although the outstanding gelding was out for nearly all of 2025 following surgery, he made an appearance in Round 8 of the 2025 NFR.

Freckles Ta Fame

Known as "Can Man," the sorrel stallion owned by Spitz Quarter Horses won at every level with trainer Ashley Schafer. After transitioning to rodeos, he made an appearance at the 2017 NFR with Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi. He returned in 2019 with Shali Lord.

Born On Derby Day

Also trained by Ashley Schafer, "Derby" had many fans in the aged-event world before joining Andrea Busby's string. She ran in rounds 5 and 6 of the 2025 NFR, helping Busby earn a fifth-place check in the Average.

Honorable Mention - FireWaterOnTheRocks

Due to an untimely injury in 2012, "Happy" fell just short of qualifying for the NFR and finished No. 17 in the World with Robyn Herring. Happy has both sired and been the maternal grandsire of multiple previous NFR qualifiers.

Wateverock RC

Lovingly known as "Rocky," this great gelding made a big splash with Julie Plourde. The duo placed in two rounds and won the NFR Average, banking over $119,000 throughout the 10 rounds.

More Rodeo On SI