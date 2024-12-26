Rodeo Daily

Las Vegas Stars and Junior Rope for the Crown Offer Ropers Chance to Win Big

Youth and open ropers alike had huge opportunities in Las Vegas and the CN Productions events paid out big in December

Teal Stoll

The Plaza Hotel and Casino Core Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. was home to many events in December, including the Las Vegas Stars and Kimes Ranch Junior Rope for the Crown Breakaway Championship. CN Productions put on the $20,000 added event December 9-10, 2024. They made the most of the event, with NFR watch parties, a back number ceremony, calcutta, and more.

There were four ways to qualify, including from the World Championship Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) DY25 Leaderboard, winning the WCJR at the Lazy E Arena, winning a CN Productions event, or top five in the average of the Junior Rope for the Crown Last Chance Qualifier.

Las Vegas Stars

Women's Rodeo World Championship

Kashlee Schumacher of Hereford, Tex. took the Aggregate win for $2,222 with 8.12 seconds on three head. Her total earnings were $3,868.

12 And Under Breakaway Last Chance Junior Patriot

Hardi Herring of Bedias, Tex. earned $1,313 for the Aggregate win with a 7.15. Her total earnings for the event were $3,019.

12 And Under Tie Down Last Chance Junior Patriot

Harley Hofstetter of Shallwater, Tex. won $882 for the Aggregate with a 36.08 on three head. He also swept the rounds, earning a total of $2,205.

15 And Under Tie Down Last Chance Junior Patriot

Hayne Fulford of Morehaven, Fla. won $1,155 for the Aggregate with a time of 33.12 on three head. His total earnings were $2,166.

19 And Under Tie Down Last Chance Junior Patriot

Cutter Pareo of Portales, N.M. won $1,344 for the Aggregate with a 30.91 on four head.

Open Tie Down

Blake Carter of Seminole, Okla. won $1,733 for the Aggregate with a 28.41 on three head. His total earnings were $2,730.

Junior Rope for the Crown

15 And Under Girls Breakaway Junior Rope for the Crown and Last Chance Junior Patriot

Blakely Boardman won the Aggregate for $2,148 with an 8.45, as well as Round 1 with a 2.58 and the Short Round with a 2.57. Her total earnings were $4,305.

19 And Under Girls Breakaway Junior Rope for the Crown and Last Chance Junior Patriot

Sage Webster of Kamas, Utah won Round 1 and Round 2 with times of 2.01 and 2.2 for $2,020 per victory. The Short Round went to Khloe Collins of Marion, Tex. with a 2.41 for $1,197. Zaylee Charmasson of Bristow, Okla. earned the Aggregate win with a 7.87 for $3,232.

Junior Rope for the Crown Breakaway Finals Short Round

The shootout format came down to one head and it was a big day for these cowgirls.

19 and Under

Zaylee Charmasson of Bristow, Okla. roped a 2.41 for the $7,500 win.

15 and Under

With a 2.52, Hadlee Huckabee of Deberry, Tex. earned the $7,500 win.

Published
