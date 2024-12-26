Las Vegas Stars and Junior Rope for the Crown Offer Ropers Chance to Win Big
The Plaza Hotel and Casino Core Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. was home to many events in December, including the Las Vegas Stars and Kimes Ranch Junior Rope for the Crown Breakaway Championship. CN Productions put on the $20,000 added event December 9-10, 2024. They made the most of the event, with NFR watch parties, a back number ceremony, calcutta, and more.
There were four ways to qualify, including from the World Championship Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) DY25 Leaderboard, winning the WCJR at the Lazy E Arena, winning a CN Productions event, or top five in the average of the Junior Rope for the Crown Last Chance Qualifier.
Las Vegas Stars
Women's Rodeo World Championship
Kashlee Schumacher of Hereford, Tex. took the Aggregate win for $2,222 with 8.12 seconds on three head. Her total earnings were $3,868.
12 And Under Breakaway Last Chance Junior Patriot
Hardi Herring of Bedias, Tex. earned $1,313 for the Aggregate win with a 7.15. Her total earnings for the event were $3,019.
12 And Under Tie Down Last Chance Junior Patriot
Harley Hofstetter of Shallwater, Tex. won $882 for the Aggregate with a 36.08 on three head. He also swept the rounds, earning a total of $2,205.
15 And Under Tie Down Last Chance Junior Patriot
Hayne Fulford of Morehaven, Fla. won $1,155 for the Aggregate with a time of 33.12 on three head. His total earnings were $2,166.
19 And Under Tie Down Last Chance Junior Patriot
Cutter Pareo of Portales, N.M. won $1,344 for the Aggregate with a 30.91 on four head.
Open Tie Down
Blake Carter of Seminole, Okla. won $1,733 for the Aggregate with a 28.41 on three head. His total earnings were $2,730.
Junior Rope for the Crown
15 And Under Girls Breakaway Junior Rope for the Crown and Last Chance Junior Patriot
Blakely Boardman won the Aggregate for $2,148 with an 8.45, as well as Round 1 with a 2.58 and the Short Round with a 2.57. Her total earnings were $4,305.
19 And Under Girls Breakaway Junior Rope for the Crown and Last Chance Junior Patriot
Sage Webster of Kamas, Utah won Round 1 and Round 2 with times of 2.01 and 2.2 for $2,020 per victory. The Short Round went to Khloe Collins of Marion, Tex. with a 2.41 for $1,197. Zaylee Charmasson of Bristow, Okla. earned the Aggregate win with a 7.87 for $3,232.
Junior Rope for the Crown Breakaway Finals Short Round
The shootout format came down to one head and it was a big day for these cowgirls.
19 and Under
Zaylee Charmasson of Bristow, Okla. roped a 2.41 for the $7,500 win.
15 and Under
With a 2.52, Hadlee Huckabee of Deberry, Tex. earned the $7,500 win.