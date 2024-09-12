Last Minute Drive to Tri-State Rodeo Pays Off Substantially for Tie-Down Roper
Denton Oestmann spent the early hours of Saturday morning waffling back and forth – go or stay. Stay or go. He was struggling to make a decision.
Oestmann was scheduled to make a tie-down roping run as part of Saturday evening’s final performance at the Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison, Iowa. Between a few hours of driving and a lot of work around his home in Auburn, Neb., Oestmann was hesitant to load up and go.
“I was pretty convinced I was just going to notify them that I was going to turn out and just stay at home,” Oestmann said with a laugh. “I’m done circuit rodeoing for the year, so I was just going to kind of hang around the house and get some stuff done. I got to looking and I was like, ‘Man, I’ve got last perf over there and I hate to just turn it out.’ So we came over here and I guess it was a good thing I did.”
The last-second decision to hit the road proved to be the right call as the 22-year-old blazed past the rest of the field to capture the title.
Oestmann’s time of nine seconds flat was by far the best run of the entire event. Steve Kuntz finished a distant runner-up at 9.8 seconds and was the only other cowboy to finish in under 10 seconds.
It was a milestone moment that Oestmann needed, especially given how the 2024 season has unfolded.
During the winter, he sustained a back injury that kept him from competing for a significant period of time. As July turned to August, Oestmann was dealt another setback as his personal horse suffered a leg injury in Abilene, Kan. The veterinarian determined it was similar to a human’s sprained ankle and the horse would be ready to compete in time for the Prairie Circuit Finals in October.
Oestmann has relied on loaner horses in the weeks since to compete. His brother, Jarrett, let him borrow a horse for Saturday’s run at Fort Madison.
Even with a somewhat unfamiliar equine companion, Oestmann made the most of the situation. The calf he drew had not been scored on in two previous runs at the rodeo. But the third time was truly the charm.
“Both the guys that had run her before said she wasn’t that bad, they just didn’t have any luck on her,” Oestmann said. “I just got a real good start and she just kind of waited on me enough where I could set things up and took the tie good.”
While other ProRodeo athletes might be gearing up for hard pushes to jockey for a Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifying spot, Oestmann is easing into the final weeks and getting ready for his runs at the Prairie Circuit Finals in Duncan, Okla., in mid-October. He’s sitting seventh in the tie-down roping standings but only about $600 back of fourth-place.
Even though the $3,356 in prize money for the Tri-State Rodeo won’t count towards those standings, the confidence gained from one of his biggest career wins so far certainly doesn’t hurt.
“Winning the rodeo, it’s obviously good anytime of year, but this time of year after a guy has gone all summer and whatnot, it feels really good,” Oestmann said.
Other results from the Tri-State Rodeo
Weston Timberman held off Rocker Steiner to win the bareback riding title. Timberman posted an 87 on The Cervi Brothers’ Ain’t No Angel to edge Steiner’s 86.5-point effort. Timberman earned $5,217 in prize money for the outcome.
Steer wrestlers Emmett Elder and Tristan Martin tied for the victory with matching runs of 3.8 seconds. They each took home $2,444.
Team ropers Wyatt and Paden Brady were the only duo to finish in under five seconds, posting a time of 4.7 seconds to earn $2,836 each.
Brody Cress rode Cervi Championship Rodeo bucking horse Triple Threat for 86 points to win the saddle bronc championship. He nabbed $5,386 in prize money.
Barrel racer Sandi Brandli finished her run in 17.66 seconds, good enough to win the championship and earn her $3,718.
Dakota Warnken won the bull riding title thanks to an 83.5-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Mayhem. He secured $5,733 for the effort.
Clay Clayman was named all-around cowboy after earning $2,503 between steer wrestling and team roping.