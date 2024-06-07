Legendary AQHA Stallion Passes Away at Age 27
Game Patriot will go down in the history books as one of the most successful stallions of all time. With over $32 million in Quarter Horse progeny earnings, he was ranked at No.13.
The passing of the stallion was announced on Stallionesearch.com on June 4. Game Patriot was 27 years old and spent most of his life at Robicheaux Ranch. He was owned by Robert "Bobby" Touchet.
In 1998, Touchet went to Vessels/Schvanveldt Sale in California to purchase a horse for $25,000 or less. After viewing the catalog and studying the pedigrees, Touchet decided to watch hip No. 37 and 153 in the catalog.
Touchet had quite an eye for horses as the two horses he had marked that he was interested in were Separatist and Game Patriot. When it came time for the business to begin, Separatist bidding exceeded what Touchet had in his pocket, so he was left to hope that No.153 was the one.
Touchet won the auction bid and took his new stallion home to begin his racing career.
Toby Keeton began the race training on the colt by Chicks Beduino and out of Fire and Nice (First Down Dash).
Game Patriot never disappointed as either a racehorse or a stallion. Running in 15 races as a 2- and 3-year-old, he placed in 13. He won seven of his starts and earned more than $225,000.
According to Stallion eSearch, Game Patriot won the Retama Park Futurity, placed second in the Longhorn Futurity, third in the Sam Houston Futurity, and was a finalist in the Dash For Cash Futurity during his first racing year.
Coming back as a 3-year-old, he placed at the Retama Park Derby, shown in the Remington Park Derby, and was a finalist in the Dash For Cash Derby. He ran his last out on November 26, 2000 where he finished second in the Goodnight Trail Handicap.
His performances earned him the Texas Hi-Point 3-year-old colt in 2000.
After his racing career was over, he went to Robicheaux Ranch to enjoy the life of being a stallion. Here he showed he was a champion, yet again.
Ranch manager Ryan Robicheaux had wonderful things to say about Game Patriot.
"His first crop of foals to race won the Mardi Gras Futurity and Lassie Futurity right off the bat, and he has been a dominant sire ever since. Having a stallion in the barn like Game Patriot makes my job easier. These days, stallions come and go and move from ranch to ranch. I would like to thank Mr. Bobby Touchet for letting us handle Game Patriot's entire stallion career. But more than that, he became a member of our Robicheaux family," stated Ryan.
Possibly a more familiar name to some is Jet Black Patriot, who is Game Patriot's top money earner and three-time stakes winner. He earned over $876,000 on the track and sired over $20 million himself.
Jude Robicheaux got his stallion station on the map with Game Patriot as he was the first stallion Jude signed. The legendary stallion stood and had a home with the Robicheaux family.
Jude's son and now ranch manger Ryan continued with his thoughts, "It's hard because I thought Game would live forever."
Jude had great memories of the horse as well.
"We were blessed to have Game Patriot over the years. Along with Heza Fast Dash, these two stallions put Robicheaux Ranch on the map. Thank you to Bobby for entrusting his care to us all these years. Thank you to all the breeders who supported him. And most of all, thank God for the blessing in having him."
The Robicheaux family expressed their love and appreciation for the opportunites provided by both Bobby Touchet and his incredible stallion Game Patriot.
His legacy will be far reaching and his memory will live on with many forever.