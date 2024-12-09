Legendary Bucking Career Comes to Close: Good Time Charlie Retires at 2024 NFR
Round 4 of the 2024 Wrangler National Finals marked the deserved retirement of one of the sport's legendary bucking horses. Pete Carr Pro Rodeos' Good Time Charlie bucked for the final time with bareback rider, Jess Pope for 84.5 points in round 4 among the eliminator pen.
The big sorrel gelding had an incredible career. With 18 trips to the big show under the Vegas lights and many other notable wins, 161 Good Time Charlie has been a pillar to bareback riding for over a decade. Known for his strength and consistency, he is one of the best to buck. He made it out of the yellow chutes one last time, finishing strong in front of a packed Thomas and Mack crowd. The legend has taken many guys to the pay window.
After Round 4, Tim O Connell, World Champion bareback rider spoke about the eliminator pen and this horse's retirement. He said, "As a bareback rider, my hats off to you champ. Happy Retirement." O'Connell had ridden and placed on Good Time Charlie in a few NFR rounds several years back.
As Good Time Charlie made his final exit from the arena, owner, Pete Carr tipped his hat as a respectful gesture to one of the cornerstone horses of his program. Pete Carr Pro Rodeo is a staple stock contractor with 6 PRCA World Titles. This year alone, 7 of their bareback horses, 5 saddle bronc horses, and 7 bulls were selected to buck at the big show, the NFR. 22-year-old, Good Time Charlie was one of those 7 selected, making his final trip to Vegas. Pete Carr continually brings some of the best bucking stock to the biggest stages. Pete is a former bareback rider himself.
All great things must come to an end, and Good Time Charlie had a very successful career. There is no better place than Vegas to hang your hat, and he did so on a high note with a world champion on his back.