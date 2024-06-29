Legendary Bucking Horse Suffers Career Ending Injury
After six trips to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, being named Bareback Horse of the Year in 2016 and then following that with being named Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year in 2021, X-9 Xplosive Skies is headed to the pasture to retirement.
The 14-year-old mare suffered an injury while being transported to the Lee Park Rodeo in Marwayne, Alberta, Canada. Cowboys and fans will surely miss the legendary bucking horse.
Keith Marrington, the stock contractor representative for Calgary Stampede expressed saddness, but also found a silver lining to the Pro Rodeo Sports News.
"She suffered a season-ending injury and we made the decision to just go ahead and retire her. We can still look at this as a positive in our sense," Marrington said. "She's still only 14 years old and a really great mare. Now, we can breed her and raise some pretty good colts out of her through our Born to Buck program."
Not only has this great black mare won awards on her own, she has helped cowboys set records in the arena. In 2022 National Finals Qualifier, Logan Hay, set the PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding World Record on Xplosive Skies at the Hardgrass Bronc Match in Pollockville, Alberta when the duo combined for a 95.5 point ride.
The famous mare's last outing was a fitting place to retire although no one knew it was coming. At Rodeo Houston on March 17, three-time NFR qualifier Sage Newman rode her for 88-points. Now, Xplosive Skies will spend her days grazing on 23,000-acres in Alberta.
"She's done so many great things in the rodeo arena in a short amount of time and now she will continue to hopefully produce world champion bucking horses on the ranch," Marrington said. "She is so beneficial to the program we have up here, and I know she'll be a great mare for years to come."