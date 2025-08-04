Legendary Bucking Horse 'Wise Guy' Passes Away After Storybook Career
Wise Guy, an incredible star bareback horse for the Classic Pro Rodeo stable, has died at 35n years old. The smaller horse, with a huge heart, passed on July 17. Wise Guy was born and raised on Classic Ranch, in Waskom, Texas. It was also there he was laid to rest.
In 2006, he was selected as the top bareback horse of the year at the National Finals Rodeo. That same year he was the Texas Circuit Bareback Horse of the Year. In 2009, he was the PRCA’s Reserve World Champion Bareback horse.
He first entered the arena at just four years old and competed at the NFR every year from 1998 to 2013. He won over half a million dollars in his career. His first NFR win came in 2004 when Kelly Timberman won in Round No. 1 with an 87-point ride. In Round No. 6, Cimmaron Gerke scored a 90.5 on top of Wise Guy.
Wise Guy carried eight cowboys to round wins at the NFR.
In 2006, Wes Stevenson won Round No. 1 with Wise Guy and an 89-point ride. In 2008, he brought Kaycee Field to a win in Round No. 6 with 90.5 points. By 2010, Stevenson was on his back again, winning Round No. 6 with 88.5 points.
In 2011 he won yet another Round No. 6 with Bobby Mote and 87 points. In his final NFR year in 2013, Wise Guy took top honors in Round No. 1 with Caleb Bennett, together they scored a 85.5.
Along with his eight NFR round wins, Wise Guy brought cowboys to the pay window 12 other times by placing in rounds.
Cowboys all over the country had great sentiment to say about Wise Guy after his passing. Wes Stevenson said,
“I had never been on a horse that he felt like he was jumping that high in the air. That's a horse that was dear to the Lovelace family. In our time that horse was one all the top 15 guys wanted to get on. He was a gentle, cool horse to be around and he loved his job.”
Kaycee Field, Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer, had the same feelings towards Wise Guy. He said,
"2008 was my first NFR and when I drew him, I won my first NFR round buckle. It was a cool win for me and a cool steppingstone in my career."
While Wise Guy’s bareback career ended over a decade ago, the impact he made on cowboys and rodeo will stay in the rodeo arena for years to come.
For more Rodeo news, head over to Rodeo On SI.