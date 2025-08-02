Update on Dylan Terro: Cowboy Injured at CFD While Opening Chutes in Bareback Riding
Cheyenne Frontier Days is a historic event every year where cowboys and cowgirls earn life-changing championships and fans gather incredible memories. Unfortunately for one cowboy inside the arena, July 25 is a day that forever changed his life.
Dylan Terro was “popping latches”(opening the latch so the gate could swing open when the cowboy nods his head), like he had done many times before, when the accident occurred. The bareback bucking horse kicked out while leaving the chute and struck Terro in the chest, right over his heart.
Dr. Skip Ross, the same doctor who was there nearly 36 years ago to the day when Lane Frost was killed at the Cheyenne Frontier Days, was on site when Terro was struck.
According to a report Katy Lucas did for The Cowboy Channel, Dr. Ross wanted to stress the importance of how everyone worked together to provide Terro with the best care possible and ultimately save his life. Due to the fantastic team on site, including the Justin Sports Medicine Team, they were able to have the hospital prepped and ready.
Dr. Ross said similar injuries to this have less than a 1% survival rate. The emergency room worked to stop the bleeding before Terro was transferred to an operating room, where doctors worked tirelessly to save his life.
Terro’s Family Continues to Share Updates about His Recovery
Terro was placed in the ICU, where he is currently stable. According to his father, Terro was placed in a medically induced coma to help his body rest and recover. Doctors are allowing him to wake up a little each day to assess his alertness, motor skills, and breathing.
Terro’s family surrounded him to celebrate his 34th birthday on July 27. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is not exactly where they had planned to celebrate. But they have plenty to celebrate, as he defied the odds to overcome such an injury.
"He's making major improvements," Cody Kidd, Smith Pro Rodeos General Manager, told the PRORODEO Sports News. "Doctors are pleased with everything he's doing so far and the progress he's made since the accident happened. Don't get me wrong, he still has a lot to go through as far as his chest, his ribs, and the other injuries that weren't as extensive at the time."
They were able to place a trach, and as of August 1, his family reported he had a good night, and they started slowly waking him up around 6:30 AM MST. They are waking him up slowly to try to keep him calm.
Support for Dylan
Terro and his wife, Jolie, have two children and are expecting a third in December. They reside in South Louisiana, where Jolie manages everything while Dylan is on the road working with Smith Pro Rodeos.
If you have ever watched Cheyenne Frontier Days, you probably saw him during the rough-stock events with his signature long blonde hair in front of the chutes. Terro has made an impact on so many people through his hard work ethic and friendly nature.
It is no surprise that there has been an outpouring of love and support for Terro and his family during this difficult time.
Dusty Tuckness, a fifteen-time National Finals Rodeo Bullfighter, ten-time PRCA Bullfighter of the Year, and a bull fighter at Cheyenne Frontier Days, was seen wearing a blonde wig during the championship round on Sunday, July 27, to show support for Dylan.
The PRORODEO community has rallied to support Terro and his family, raising over $30,000 for him through the Cheyenne Frontier Days 50/50 raffle during the rodeo.
A Venmo account has been set up by Dylan's wife, Jolie, for donations: @Jolie-Boudreaux-1. If you choose to contribute, the last four digits of her phone number are 2990.
Cards and checks can be sent to the following address: Dylan Terro C/O VeraBank 105 Hwy 31 E PO Box 127 Chandler, TX 75758.
"It's amazing to see the support," Kidd said. "People are waiting to help and give, it's overwhelming to be honest. There are so many people out there wanting to help and people doing something every day to help."- Cody Kidd
Multiple people have done raffles and auctions online. Dale Brisby donated all proceeds from RodeoTime.com from July 31 to Terro and his family.
His family asks that you continue to pray for Dylan as his road to recovery is long, but they know he is tough.
For more Rodeo news, head over to Rodeo On SI.