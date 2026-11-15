Lisa Lockhart Roars Back as 8 Champions Claim Hondo Rodeo Wins Saturday

The opening night for the Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix, Arizona presented some challenges for many competitors and even the event organizer. Lisa Lockhart came out swinging regardless, and after somewhat of an unusual start, she took the win on Saturday evening.

Lockart went racing across the timer line to finish with a 13.536-second run, which is the fastest of the weekend so far. That run earned her $12,000 as she is trying to earn the Maverick Award for the third time.

That victory came just hours after all eight barrel racers were given another opportunity to compete Saturday morning to replace the competition that happened on Friday night.

The competition was intense, keeping fans on the edge of their seats from the first bucking horse to the final bull ride.

Barrel Racers Rebound From Unusual Start

Concerns with the ground and the failure of the electric eye caused organizers to make an incredible decision to give the ladies a second chance.

Wenda Johnson had not received a time at all on Friday evening. She was the first barrel racer to run and the electric eye failed with no backup time. After the eight had run, Lockhart was in the lead with a 13.700.

The barrel racers were all given the chance to rerun on Saturday morning, and then they could keep their best time between Friday and Saturday.

As it turned out, Lockhart’s Friday time would be her fastest. Emily Beisel, however, came roaring back to record a 13.620 which bested the field and took the $12,000 win. Lockhart would finish second and earn $7,500.

Saturday evening was a whole new competition with improved circumstances. Lockhart laid down another beautiful run stopping the clock at 13.536. Carlee Otero finished second at 13.643. Four-time World Champion Hailey Kinsel placed third and Tricia Aldridge rounded out the top four.

Lockhart has deposited $19,500 so far, putting her in a great position heading into Sunday’s performance.

RC Landingham and Zeke Thurston Deliver Huge Scores

Zeke Thurston | Nathan Meyer Photography

The highest marked ride so far across the board went to RC Landingham with his 92-point score aboard Foxy Lizard in the bareback riding on Saturday.

Keenan Hayes finished second with 89 points with Jacob Lees winning third with 86.5.

Landingham had already won $4,166 on Friday which brings his weekend total to $16,166 so far.

In the saddle bronc riding, four-time World Champion Zeke Thurston produced a 91-point first-place ride on Painted Jo with his daughter watching from behind the chutes.

Brody Wells was second with 88.5 points and Statler Wright finished third at 88.

Saturday’s Other Hondo Rodeo Winners

Danielle Lowman | WPRA

Every event winner is awarded $12,000 for their efforts, making the trip to Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona well worth the trip as most of these athletes prepare to head to Las Vegas to the National Finals Rodeo the first week in December.

Cash Robb won the steer wrestling with a 3.59-second run.

Joel Harris was the fastest tie-down roper at 7.04 seconds.

Danielle Lowman put on another D-Low show when she roped her calf in a smoking 1.72 seconds.

In the team roping, Eric Rogers and Cory Petska were flawless at 4.38 seconds.

The bull riding was electric again on Saturday, producing some incredible rides. Austin Richardson bested the field with his 89.75 points aboard Blue Duck.

The Hondo Rodeo Fest will continue on Sunday with the rodeo beginning at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

The same roster of contestants will compete in the final round with several looking to try to best the entire field and take home the Maverick Award.