3 World Championship Season Leaders Facing Serious Threats at the 2026 NFR

The truth is, no one is safe. Being a season leader coming into the 2026 National Finals Rodeo is a huge accomplishment, but once the competition starts within the Thomas & Mack Arena, anything and everything can change.

The 2026 Wrangler NFR is still a few weeks away, but you can bet preparations have already started and the athletes know what is at stake. With more than $14 million in total prize money and 10 full nights of action, there is little room for mistakes for anyone looking to add a title to their name.

The new payout structure could have title-changing implications as well. With eight places being paid each night, every one of those dollars counts, and they all add up.

While every event will be a thrilling race, except possibly the All-Around title, we are highlighting three events to watch.

Rusty Wright Will Have To Fend Off Brothers

Rusty Wright | Fernando Sam-Sin

Rusty Wright has put together a season of a lifetime. He has earned $274,686 before he even nods his head at the Thomas & Mack this year. That puts him right at the top of the saddle bronc World Standings.

There’s a problem, though. Even given his standout season, Wright has three contestants hot on his heels.

Four-time World Champion Zeke Thurston is one no one can take their eyes off. He is second right now with $270,689, and with his experience in the yellow chutes in Vegas, this will come down to 10 horses.

Then there are Rusty’s brothers. Stetson Wright, better known to the rodeo world as “Superman,” is third with $267,838 and Ryder Wright finished the top four at $267,182.

Simply put, the top four are only separated by just a little over $7,500. That’s less than a sixth-place go-round check at the NFR. Knowing that each night the champion will get a check for $33,893, there’s no room for anyone to rest.

While Rusty has never won a world title, the ones chasing him closest all have: Ryder has three, Stetson has one, and Thurston has four. They all know how to get the job done and close the deal.

But, don’t be fooled. The cowboys who could take home that world title don’t end there. Sage Newman, Kade Bruno, and Brody Wells all have more than $215,000 during the regular season.

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell Has Narrow Margin

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell | WPRA

It is an amazing accomplishment that Hayle Gibson-Stillwell is entering her second NFR as the season leader. During the season, she won $218,455. She is entering the finals riding the AQHA Nutrena Horse of the Year, Buncha Dinero aka Piper.

Gibson-Stillwell had a phenomenal year, earning checks all throughout the season, both indoors and outdoors. She and Piper were a standout team in nearly every arena they entered. Now they will face the grueling challenge of 10 consecutive days in Las Vegas.

Hot on her heels is Emily Beisel who has amassed $214,122. Beisel is established in the barrel racing world as one of the best jockeys in the business with the ability to win under all circumstances. With her team of horses and NFR experience, she will be a strong contender for her first world title.

Given that she comes in just $4,332 behind Gibson-Stillwell, anything is possible.

In third is Carlee Otero who deposited $202,388 and has proven she knows how to win rounds in the little yellow arena.

Again, just because these lead, don’t make the mistake of not looking father down the standings. Kassie Mowry needs no introduction and will likely be bringing Force the Goodbye, Jarvis, to Las Vegas this year. The duo is a force in the arena and hard to beat when they lay down their run.

Four-time world champion Hailey Kinsel comes in fifth. She and her horse DM Sissy Hayday aka Sister are famous for the performances they can put together when the chips are down. Don’t count her out for one second.

Mathematically, anything is possible here. The number 15 lady coming into the finals has the chance to be the World Champion.

Jesse Brown Has 5-Time World Champion Breathing Down His Neck

Jesse Brown | Sam Sin

The steer wrestling is always a fun event to follow in Las Vegas. The score is just right and the times are fast. Sometimes the steers are a bit of a challenge, and it comes down to who draws best, but don’t look away, because the standings are full of talented men ready to show off.

Jesse Brown is the season leader with $236,548, but never, ever take your eyes off Tyler Waguespack. He is second in the standings right now, and the difference is just $25,672.

Trust me when I say, Waguespack will come in hunting to add another world title to his name, which already carries five. He has come from behind before and even sealed the deal in the tenth round of the NFR before.

Brown is hungry for his first title and has put together a very impressive regular season. Brown is no rookie to the NFR, as this will be his seventh appearance. He finished the 2025 season at third, and will be fighting every night to maintain that number one spot.

One Round Could Change Everything

The 2026 NFR begins on December 3 and runs through December 12. All the action can be seen live at the Thomas & Mack Center. If you can’t go, follow along on the Cowboy Channel and the Cowboy+ app each night along with staying in tune with Rodeo On SI for the best coverage.

Whether or not these season leaders will leave as World Champions will be determined by 10 nights under the bright lights of Vegas. One round, one slip-up, one bit of good luck could change everything.

With $14 million on the line, every night counts.