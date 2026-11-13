$1 Million Hondo Rodeo Brings World Champions to Phoenix for 3-Day Showdown

Some of rodeo’s biggest stars are milling around Phoenix, Arizona getting ready to compete for their share of a $1 million purse. The Hondo Rodeo Fest has arrived once again in its original location — Chase Field.

The kickoff will happen on Friday, November 13, and the roster is star-studded. For three days, World Champions, National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, and leading PBR bull riders will compete at the invitation-only event.

It is important to note that this is a stand-alone event, not sanctioned by any association. This allows the organizers to put together their own roster and do things their own way.

With the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo just three weeks away, this gathering of cowboys and cowgirls is going to give fans the opportunity to see several of their favorites go head-to-head before they move on to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

Stetson Wright Headlines Star-Studded Competition

The saddle bronc riding Wright brothers, Ryder, Rusty, Stetson and Statler. | Fernando Sam Sin

Likely the most recognizable name competing this time in Phoenix will be Stetson Wright. His time will be full as he is competing in two events, both the saddle bronc and the bull riding.

Much like you will see at the NFR, Wright is going to be joined in the saddle bronc event by Rusty Wright, Ryder Wright, Zeke Thurston and Kade Bruno just to name a few.

Rusty Wright is entering the December competition in Las Vegas in the number one position and will have to fight off his brothers, along with Thurston, who are all within striking distance of a world championship.

The Hondo is going to give everyone a great preview into how that competition might go.

The bull riding is going to feature an impressive lineup of talent, including Jose Vitor Leme, John Crimber, Josh Frost, and Noah Lee. Talk about talent; this event is full of it.

NFR Leaders Face Stiff Competition in Phoenix

Riley Webb | Nathan Meyer Photography

Several events, actually all of them, are going to feature matchups fans are going to want to be paying close attention to.

In the tie-down roping, three-time World Champion Riley Webb will be matched against Shad Mayfield, Shane Hanchey, Haven Meged, and Tuff Cooper - all of whom also carry World Champion on their resume.

The ladies of the breakaway promise to put on a show in the fastest event on dirt. Martha Angelone will be joined by Hali Williams, Taylor Munsell, and Josie Connor again, just to name a few.

$1 Million Purse and Three Jam Packed Nights of Entertainment

Miranda Lambert | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the third year The Hondo Rodeo Fest is taking over Phoenix. Elite rodeo action will be paired with live music events from superstars.

The rodeo will begin at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time each night. Then the concerts will take over the stage.

Friday night’s concert lineup will feature Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw. Saturday brings in Turnpike Troubadours and Blake Shelton. Sunday will finish up with Lynyrd Skynyrd and Parker McCollum.

Prior to the rodeo and concerts, fans can enjoy the Hondo Street Fest that starts at noon, featuring live entertainment, vendors, food and family activities.